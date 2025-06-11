Soha Ali Khan teams up with Hyatt to redefine the Hyatt Dining Club

Hyatt is set to redefine and elevate fine dining in India through its upcoming collaboration with acclaimed actor, author, and lifestyle influencer Soha Ali Khan for the launch of its revitalised Hyatt Dining Club.

The Hyatt Dining Club is an exclusive membership programme designed to elevate guest experiences across its participating hotels in India.

This exciting collaboration celebrates the art of culinary indulgence and memorable moments, perfectly aligning with Soha’s passion for refined, fine dining, and curated experiences that embody modern elegance and sophistication.

Hyatt’s regional vice-president for operations in India and Southwest Asia Lokesh Sabharwal said of the collaboration: "At Hyatt, hospitality is about creating unforgettable moments and story-worthy experiences. Hyatt Dining Club is our way of showing appreciation to our valued guests, with a programme designed to enhance their way of experiencing Hyatt, from dining and stays to wellness and more”

Hyatt’s head of marketing in the region Deepa Krishnan added: “Our collaboration with Soha adds a personal, heartfelt touch to this celebration of togetherness. With Hyatt Dining Club, guests can `Own the Privilege` of fantastic experiences in F&B, Stays and wellness. Our Marketing campaign is targeting connoisseurs of food and lifestyle and aims at driving preference for Hyatt Dining Club"

Soha herself remarked: “Dining out, for me, has always been about more than what’s on the plate. It’s about the laughter, the conversations, and those small, unforgettable moments that turn into cherished memories. Hyatt Dining Club reflects all of that elegance, warmth, and the magic of togetherness.”

The collaboration with Soha Ali Khan adds a graceful narrative to this exclusive dining journey, as her effortless elegance and genuine love for meaningful experiences embodies the spirit of the Hyatt Dining Club where every meal is more than just cuisine; it’s a connection.

Enter a world of elevated luxury

The new Hyatt Dining Club offers a world of exclusivity and privileges, offering members a blend of the finest dining and rejuvenating wellness privileges.

The annual membership is available in three bespoke tiers— Platinum (INR 18,999 + taxes) Gold (INR 13,999 + taxes) and Silver (INR 6,780 + taxes), —each designed to provide unique and elevated experiences.

Members of the Hyatt Dining Club can enjoy a wide range of exclusive privileges at participating hotels in India; up to 30 percent off on food and beverages, unparalleled brunch experiences, and buy-one-get-one offers on select drinks.

In addition, members can enjoy suite upgrades, spa discounts, and even savings on an annual gym membership.

Whether it's a casual coffee, a celebratory brunch, or a rejuvenating spa day, Hyatt Dining Club ensures every moment for our members is filled with delight, pride and a touch of something extra.

Membership is available for purchase online and redemptions across participating Hyatt hotels in India, offering a new standard of lifestyle and privileges to diners and travelers.