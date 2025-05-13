Solaire Resort North gears up for its first anniversary

Solaire Resort North is all set to celebrate its first anniversary, marking a year of redefining luxury, entertainment, and hospitality in Quezon City.

Solaire Resort North is all set to celebrate its first anniversary, marking a year of redefining luxury, entertainment, and hospitality in Quezon City. Since its grand opening on 25th May 2024, the resort has welcomed guests into a world of firsts, from unveiling the breathtaking glass sculpture known as The Mangrove, to launching 13 exquisite dining destinations, hosting world-class entertainment, and delivering unparalleled staycation experiences. As Quezon City’s first luxury integrated resort, Solaire Resort North sets the standard for elegance, indulgence, and unforgettable moments, truly First in Class.

Exceptional offers for a northern staycation Secure your most awaited escape with Solaire Resort North’s First Anniversary Room Offer, which includes a luxurious staycation and a buffet breakfast for two at FRESH. Guests can enjoy specially curated first-inspired dishes, exclusive treats, and a relaxing break throughout May. The anniversary weekend also promises an extraordinary lineup of entertainment and experiences. Those in attendance can toast with expertly crafted cocktails at Skybar during an exclusive bar takeover by renowned mixologists Gab Figueroa and Lawrence Gabriel on 25th May from 6 PM to 12 AM. The celebration continues as international DJs Afrosideral and Hallex M bring electrifying beats to Skybar on 24th and 25th from 10 PM to 1 AM, transforming it into the ultimate nightlife destination. Dining becomes even more irresistible with exclusive first-inspired creations at Solaire Resort North’s restaurants. Guests can indulge in a succulent steak at Finestra, authentic sisig at Manyaman, a dreamy milkshake at Trattoria e Dolci, a mini cake at the Lobby Lounge, and a luscious dessert at Café Mangrove. These celebratory dishes will only be available on 24th and 25th May for just Php 1, with a minimum spend of Php 525.