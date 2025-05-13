Solaire Resort North gears up for its first anniversary

Solaire Resort North is all set to celebrate its first anniversary, marking a year of redefining luxury, entertainment, and hospitality in Quezon City.
Since its grand opening on 25th May 2024, the resort has welcomed guests into a world of firsts, from unveiling the breathtaking glass sculpture known as The Mangrove, to launching 13 exquisite dining destinations, hosting world-class entertainment, and delivering unparalleled staycation experiences.
As Quezon City’s first luxury integrated resort, Solaire Resort North sets the standard for elegance, indulgence, and unforgettable moments, truly First in Class.
Exceptional offers for a northern staycation
Secure your most awaited escape with Solaire Resort North’s First Anniversary Room Offer, which includes a luxurious staycation and a buffet breakfast for two at FRESH.
Guests can enjoy specially curated first-inspired dishes, exclusive treats, and a relaxing break throughout May.
The anniversary weekend also promises an extraordinary lineup of entertainment and experiences.
Those in attendance can toast with expertly crafted cocktails at Skybar during an exclusive bar takeover by renowned mixologists Gab Figueroa and Lawrence Gabriel on 25th May from 6 PM to 12 AM.
The celebration continues as international DJs Afrosideral and Hallex M bring electrifying beats to Skybar on 24th and 25th from 10 PM to 1 AM, transforming it into the ultimate nightlife destination.
Dining becomes even more irresistible with exclusive first-inspired creations at Solaire Resort North’s restaurants.
Guests can indulge in a succulent steak at Finestra, authentic sisig at Manyaman, a dreamy milkshake at Trattoria e Dolci, a mini cake at the Lobby Lounge, and a luscious dessert at Café Mangrove.
These celebratory dishes will only be available on 24th and 25th May for just Php 1, with a minimum spend of Php 525.
Here’s to happier hours
For those looking to elevate their evenings, happier happy hours await during the anniversary weekend.
Guests can enjoy unlimited drinks at Pool Cafe on 24th May and Dragon Bar on 24th and 25th May, making every toast a celebration.
At Skybar, select guests will be treated to a complimentary Macallan shot, adding a touch of exclusivity to an unforgettable night.
For an exceptional dining experience, Lucky Noodles presents a First Anniversary Meat Platter for Php 1,111 on 25th May.
At Yakumi, the Sunday Brunch on the same day features an extraordinary live tuna cutting, specially curated for the anniversary celebration.
Guests can enjoy this indulgence for Php 3,588 with non-alcoholic beverages or Php 4,888 with alcohol.
Plus, the festivities run well into June, as on the 7th and 8th, Solaire Resort North proudly presents Finding Your North, its first-ever grand celebrations expo.
This extraordinary event will be the largest of its scale in Quezon City, bringing together top-tier planners, creatives, and industry leaders in one place.
Whether guests are planning a dream wedding, a milestone birthday, or an intimate gathering, Finding Your North offers expert guidance and inspiration for life’s most memorable moments.