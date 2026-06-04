 Solo travel searches surge 230% in a decade

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Africa

Solo travel has reached unprecedented popularity, with a 230% increase in searches over the past decade, according to the Luxury Solo Travel Report by Go2Africa. The report highlights a significant rise in interest, with 1.6 million searches for "solo travel" recorded in January 2026. This trend is driven by travellers seeking freedom, new experiences, and flexibility that group travel cannot offer.

The report reveals that solo travellers are more intentional in their planning, often researching destinations thoroughly before booking. In fact, 81.18% of solo travellers have a clear idea of their destination prior to booking, up from 72.83% in 2024. This demographic is also the most research-driven, with 17.20% conducting research before trips, a significant rise from 7.16% in 2024.

Go2Africa's internal data shows solo travellers are the fastest-growing segment in the luxury safari market, increasing from 13.07% of enquiries in 2024 to 15.42% in 2025. The US remains the dominant source market, accounting for over 50% of solo travellers and experiencing a 26.26% increase from 2024 to 2025.

Interestingly, solo travellers spend 42.8% more per person than couples, highlighting their willingness to invest in premium experiences. They also tend to take shorter trips, with 30.1% preferring trips of around 10 days. The report underscores the growing importance of solo travellers as a high-value segment in the luxury travel market

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Africa | Luxury Travel | Reports
Tag:Go2Africa | Luxury Solo Travel Report | solo travel | Travel Trends Report

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Solo travel searches surge 230% in a decade

Solo travel has reached unprecedented popularity, with a 230% increase in searches over the past decade, according to the Luxury Solo Travel Report by Go2Africa. The report highlights a significant rise in interest, with 1.6 million searches for "solo travel" recorded in January 2026. This trend is driven by travellers seeking freedom, new experiences, and flexibility that group travel cannot offer.

The report reveals that solo travellers are more intentional in their planning, often researching destinations thoroughly before booking. In fact, 81.18% of solo travellers have a clear idea of their destination prior to booking, up from 72.83% in 2024. This demographic is also the most research-driven, with 17.20% conducting research before trips, a significant rise from 7.16% in 2024.

Go2Africa's internal data shows solo travellers are the fastest-growing segment in the luxury safari market, increasing from 13.07% of enquiries in 2024 to 15.42% in 2025. The US remains the dominant source market, accounting for over 50% of solo travellers and experiencing a 26.26% increase from 2024 to 2025.

Interestingly, solo travellers spend 42.8% more per person than couples, highlighting their willingness to invest in premium experiences. They also tend to take shorter trips, with 30.1% preferring trips of around 10 days. The report underscores the growing importance of solo travellers as a high-value segment in the luxury travel market

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Africa | Luxury Travel | Reports
Tag:Go2Africa | Luxury Solo Travel Report | solo travel | Travel Trends Report

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

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Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

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