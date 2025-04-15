As the school year winds down in many parts of Southeast Asia, Soneva’s award-winning resorts in the Maldives and Thailand offer a luxurious escape where nature, wellness, and bespoke experiences come together.

Each of these resorts offers an immersive experience into island luxury tempered with sustainability for a truly memorable getaway.

Whether you’re off to the Maldives or Thailand, Soneva offers a wide range of experiences for every member of the family.

Escapes to choose from

Hidden within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, Soneva Fushi invites families to slow down and reconnect with nature, from snorkelling with vibrant coral reefs and enjoying private picnics on secluded castaway islands, to unwinding with spa rituals, or watching outdoor movies beneath the stars.

Young explorers will love The Den, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives, a unique technology-free zone thoughtfully designed to spark creativity and curiosity.

Over at Soneva Jani, families can live out their overwater villa dreams with iconic lagoon-facing retreats, featuring private slides straight into the crystal-clear waters, stargazing observatories, and health-conscious, plant-based menus designed by raw food Chef Diana Von Cranach.

Closer to home, Soneva Kiri in Thailand offers a perfect island escape on the unspoiled island of Koh Kood, ideal for families or young travellers seeking a laid back, nature-immersive getaway.

Guests can embark on unique cultural experiences, go night snorkelling with bioluminescent plankton, or explore the lush rainforest on an adventurous guided tour.

Lastly, Soneva Secret, the brand’s newly opened property tucked away in the untouched waters of the Maldives’ Makunudhoo Atoll, unveils a new era of elevated exclusivity and personalised luxury.

The resort boasts 14 secluded overwater and island villas with a dedicated three-person team per villa presenting personalised dining with exceptional flavours that traverse the globe.

Taking personalisation to the next level, Soneva Secret offers guests bespoke and rare experiences from chasing enigmatic, graceful, inquisitive and charismatic manta rays and turtles in the waters of the Makunudhoo Atoll to a curated picnic at one of our private sandbanks for an authentic castaway experience.