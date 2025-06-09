Speakers announced for the Branded Residences Forum Asia 2025

40 of the hospitality and real estate sectors’ best and brightest are slated to speak at this year’s Branded Residences Forum Asia.

Set to take place on 25 June at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Bangkok, this year’s forum programme is beginning to look like an action-packed day of strategic networking, high-level discussions, and exclusive market insights to help shape the future of this dynamic sector in the hospitality industry.

Organised jointly by The Bench and C9 Hotelworks, the event is a response to the unprecedented growth in branded residences as it will bring together the world’s most influential hospitality brands, real estate developers, investors, and industry experts.

According to The Bench’s chairman and CEO Jonathan Worsley: “After the overwhelming success of the inaugural Branded Residences Forum launched during FHS World in Dubai last year, and now an annual event in its own right, we are very excited for this booming sector to take centre stage in Thailand with the first edition of the Branded Residences Forum Asia. We look forward to providing a platform for leaders in this sector to come together to explore new opportunities, forge meaningful partnerships and shape the future of branded residences.”

Who’s who at this year’s forum?

The day will kick off with ‘A Founder’s Perspective on the Evolution of Branded Residences’ with insights from Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman, Banyan Group, in conversation with David Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Delivering Asia, discussing growth, challenges, and the future of the industry.

Jeff Tisdall, Chief Business Officer, Accor OneLiving, will deliver a TenX Leadership Talk on the state of the industry, followed by the ‘Global Branded Residences Market Update’ with C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett and Riyan Itani, Founder & Director, Global Branded Residences.

Ahead of his session, Barnett said: ”Asia Pacific’s branded residence sector is coming of age. It’s an exciting and vibrant time for the industry, though each country has its own storyline and dynamics. This event will be an opportunity to put the pieces together as the surge in branded residences is maturing in its own real estate asset class.”

The programme continues with a series of panel discussions covering the industry’s hottest topics.

These include a session on hospitality groups’ branded residences strategies featuring speakers from some of the world’s leading brands including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Four Seasons and Rosewood Hotel Group; the role of design in elevating branded residences; financial and legal frameworks behind contracting for branded residences; creating loyalty beyond stay, as well as a look beyond hospitality with a panel discussion on how fashion, food and automotive brands are shaping branded residences.

In addition, Richard Stevens, Group CEO, Sectorlight, will be moderating the session titled ‘Selling Branded Residences – Cognitive Marketing and the Power of Brand Essence’ in conversation with Lindsay McGinn, Global Vice President Residential Marketing, Accor, and Jenny Naylor, Managing Director Advisory, Brand Atlas .

With global demand at an all-time high and Asia emerging as the fastest-growing market, the programme will have a spotlight on regional markets including Vietnam, moderated by Catherine Edwards, Chief Growth Officer, QUO with representatives from Savills Hotels Asia Pacific, Indochina Capital Corporation and The Ascott Limited, and Japan.

The talk will be moderated jointly with Eric Levy, Managing Director, Tourism Solutions International with panelists from GOYOH, C9 Hotelworks, and List Development Co.

In addition, Omar Romero, Chief Development & Luxury Officer, Minor Hotel Group Limited, and Riyan Itani, Director & Founder, Global Branded Residences, will have a conversation about what luxury means in Asia from a branded residences perspective.

The event will conclude with a VIP networking reception at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, hosted by Minor Hotels.