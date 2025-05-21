StarCruises to extend Hong Kong summer sailings till November 2025

StarCruises announced today the much anticipated homeport deployment of the Star Voyager cruise ship in Hong Kong, set to begin this summer on 27th June.

StarCruises announced today the much anticipated homeport deployment of the Star Voyager cruise ship in Hong Kong, set to begin this summer on 27th June.

Star Voyager will set sail from the heart of the city, marking a major milestone in the brand’s return to the region.

Following the positive response to its previously announced deployment through the end of August, Star Voyager is pleased to extend its Hong Kong deployment for an additional 11 weeks, covering the autumn season with departures now scheduled until 14th November.

Travellers can embark the Star Voyager directly from Hong Kong’s Ocean Terminal, a centrally located departure point with excellent transportation links and close proximity to the city’s top attractions and shopping districts.

The Star Voyager will offer two-, three, and five- Night Cruise options, whisking passengers away to the breathtaking destinations of Okinawa (Naha and Ishigaki) in Japan, as well as to Keelung, Kaohsiung, and Penghu in Taiwan.

The deployment from summer through autumn provides more vacation choices for Hong Kong residents and enhances the appeal of the Fly and Rail Cruise market. International travellers can enjoy the added convenience of a pre- or post cruise stay in Hong Kong, making the city a prime gateway to an unforgettable cruise experience.

One of the best ways to take in the dazzling Hong Kong skyline is from the deck of a cruise ship, offering an unparalleled view of the city’s iconic nightscape.