StarCruises to extend Hong Kong summer sailings till November 2025

StarCruises announced today the much anticipated homeport deployment of the Star Voyager cruise ship in Hong Kong, set to begin this summer on 27th June.
Star Voyager will set sail from the heart of the city, marking a major milestone in the brand’s return to the region.
Following the positive response to its previously announced deployment through the end of August, Star Voyager is pleased to extend its Hong Kong deployment for an additional 11 weeks, covering the autumn season with departures now scheduled until 14th November.
Travellers can embark the Star Voyager directly from Hong Kong’s Ocean Terminal, a centrally located departure point with excellent transportation links and close proximity to the city’s top attractions and shopping districts.
The Star Voyager will offer two-, three, and five- Night Cruise options, whisking passengers away to the breathtaking destinations of Okinawa (Naha and Ishigaki) in Japan, as well as to Keelung, Kaohsiung, and Penghu in Taiwan.
The deployment from summer through autumn provides more vacation choices for Hong Kong residents and enhances the appeal of the Fly and Rail Cruise market. International travellers can enjoy the added convenience of a pre- or post cruise stay in Hong Kong, making the city a prime gateway to an unforgettable cruise experience.
One of the best ways to take in the dazzling Hong Kong skyline is from the deck of a cruise ship, offering an unparalleled view of the city’s iconic nightscape.
A perfectly timed sea-cation
Additionally, the return of the popular 2 Night Weekend High Seas Cruise, departing every Friday, offers the perfect short escape for those seeking a relaxing sea-cation.
StarDream Cruises president Michael Goh said: “Under the new StarCruises brand, we are thrilled to introduce our latest cruise ship, the Star Voyager, and to have her homeport in Hong Kong—a city with a long-standing history and strong connection to our brand. With the support of the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, we are confident that we will invigorate the local cruise industry, boost the Fly cruise and Rail cruise sectors, and meet the growing demand for exciting summer vacations.”
Dane Cheng, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) added: “We are excited to welcome the return of StarCruises and the maiden homeport deployment of Star Voyager in Hong Kong. StarCruises is an established cruise brand in Asia’s cruise market, cherished by many cruise travellers in Hong Kong and in the region. HKTB will continue to collaborate closely with StarCruises and other cruise lines to attract more visitors and drive the continuous development of Hong Kong as Asia’s cruise hub.”