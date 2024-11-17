The Eden Project will dazzle and delight visitors this Christmas with more light installations than ever before, an unforgettable experience with Father Christmas and a charming fairground carousel.

On select dates from November 22 to January 5, guests will be immersed in the magic of the season with a dazzling programme filled with festive cheer, natural beauty, and enchanting activities for the whole family.

As part of the celebration, extended opening hours will see the home of the iconic Biomes glowing after dark with a must-see light display. After arriving at the Eden Project, guests will wander through captivating installations in the Outdoor Gardens designed to evoke the traditional spirit of the season.

The entrance to the Link building will play host to a unique new installation creating a beautiful vortex-like tunnel, teasing the glittering light displays and merriment awaiting in the Biomes.

In the Rainforest Biome, the natural architecture of the plants and pathways will intertwine with striking and reflective light installations emerging from the foliage. Enhanced by a specially crafted soundscape this inspiring space will invite guests to appreciate the gifts that nature provides for us.

A brand-new Christmas experience will fill the Mediterranean Biome with an abundance of twinkling lights, transporting guests to the heart of a Christmas party. The atmosphere will culminate with a spectacular light and sound show suspended in the Biome’s Citrus Grove at multiple points throughout the evening.

Elsewhere, Father Christmas and his merry elves will once again set up camp at the Eden Project as they make their final preparations for Christmas. Guests can enjoy a brand new, unforgettable theatrical experience all about the ability of music to bring joy at Christmas.

Younger guests will be able to post their Christmas wishes before meeting the man himself for a memorable experience where they will receive a very special gift to take home. Tickets for Father Christmas at the Eden Project are on sale now via the Eden Project website and are selling fast, so early booking is essential.

In the orchard area of the Eden Project site, just outside Father Christmas’ camp, guests will find the picturesque setting of a carousel surrounded by lights. Those who have booked to meet Father Christmas will receive a golden ticket which will grant them a free ride of the carousel. All guests can enjoy a ride for £2.

Craft activities will also take place for all the family to enjoy, including card and decoration making and on select nights guests can enjoy live music from local choirs. Additionally, guests can take the opportunity to lace up their skates for a session on Cornwall’s only ice rink.

Simon Townsend, the Eden Project’s general manager said: “We know that Christmas is such a special time for our guests to visit the Eden Project and we are excited to offer them a truly magical escape filled with joy and wonder.

“With more lights than ever before, brand-new experiences such as our beautiful carousel and the return of Father Christmas and his elves, we can’t wait for our visitors to connect with one another and share special moments together with us this Christmas.”