Sun PhuQuoc Airways takes off for its first flight to Phu Quoc

On the morning of November 1, 2025, Sun PhuQuoc Airways officially took off with its first flights to Phu Quoc, marking the beginning of Vietnam’s first leisure airline. The sky over Vietnam welcomed a new pair of wings as Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA), a member of Sun Group, officially begins commercial operations. From 1st November,

SPA connects Phu Quoc with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, marking a new milestone for Vietnamese aviation. The airline plans to expand its network in 2026 with routes connecting Da Nang – Phu Quoc and Nha Trang – Phu Quoc, and direct international routes from Phu Quoc to South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India — carrying forward the vision of connecting Vietnam's most beautiful destinations to the world.

New airline set course for tourism development

At 7:15 a.m., the inaugural flight 9G1203 departed Noi Bai International Airport, carrying 220 passengers to Phu Quoc aboard an Airbus A321. The following flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, soon take off as well - all heading toward Phu Quoc, affirming Sun Group's strategic commitment to accompany the island's development and help turn Phu Quoc into a world-class destination and emerging aviation hub of the region. The Da Nang – Phu Quoc route was operated as a special celebratory flight marking the airline's inauguration and is scheduled to enter regular service from March 2026.

"The day is an incredibly special day for both Sun Group and Sun PhuQuoc Airways," said Nguyen Manh Quan, CEO of SPA. "It marks not only the launch of a new airline but also a new way of connecting travel and tourism to deliver distinctive experiences."

Making Phu Quoc more accessible to travellers



During the journey, guests enjoyed a signature pastry from Eric Kayser, the famed French bakery brand that also inaugurated its first Vietnamese store in Phu Quoc's Sunset Town the same day. On the inaugural Hanoi–Phu Quoc flight, passengers were treated to an in-flight musical performance, turning the first journey into a celebration in the clouds.

The first SPA flights landed at Phu Quoc International Airport under a water-cannon salute, greeted by a festive welcome and symbolic Sunny teddy bears in pilot uniforms.

The successful take-off of Sun PhuQuoc Airways' first flights not only adds a new airline and a new, affordable travel option to Vietnam's aviation market – making Phu Quoc more accessible to travelers of all ages – but also helps meet the rising demand for travel during Phu Quoc's golden tourism season and the upcoming Lunar New Year 2026.