Sunlight Air brings its Grand Travel Fest to Central Luzon

Sunlight Air is bringing its Grand Travel Fest to Clark, Pampanga from 9th to 11th May.

This will be the first time that the Grand Travel Fest is being staged in Pampanga since the event first launched in 2023.

An annual tradition of the boutique airline, the Grand Travel Fest offers visitors an abundance of airfare discounts and travel deals from the partner hotels, tour operators, and rental service providers.

According to Sunlight Air chief executive Ryna Brito-Garcia: “We at Sunlight Air are committed to providing customers with more opportunities to explore the Philippines. After our Grand Travel Fest in Cebu, we’ve found that more and more Filipinos are looking to travel domestically, and the market has been progressively growing. Thanks to our partners and loyal customers who made this event happen, we are happy to share more exciting deals at this year’s Grand Travel Fest in Clark to help our passengers fulfill their travel goals with Sunlight Air.”

Turning the dream of travel into a reality

Following the success of its last Grand Travel Fest in Cebu, Sunlight Air continues to make travel dreams a reality with the return of the highly anticipated three-day expo.

Alongside deals from its partners, Sunlight Air will also be offering exclusive discounts at the travel fair.

For as low as PHP 6, customers can purchase one-way base fares to Coron, Siargao, Boracay, and more.

Customers can also get ten percent off SmartPass vouchers that are purchased five to 45 days prior to their departure, while special discounted rates for Sunlight Air Vacations, the airline’s signature all-inclusive travel package,will also be up for grabs.

Key partnerships

This year’s event is in partnership with Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Clark International Airport, and DITO Business.

The travel fair will feature exhibitors such as Sunlight Hotels & Resorts, Hue Hotels & Resorts, TAG Resort Coron, and Discovery Resorts with up to 50 percent in discounts on room bookings.

Southwest Tours will be offering exclusive deals for Boracay airport transfers starting at PHP 1,250, island tours and water activities starting at PHP 2,000, and half- or whole day services starting at PHP 12,000.

Car rental company Hertz Philippines will also offer up to 20 percent off on self-driven rentals and 10% off chauffeur-driven services in Cebu, Bohol, Iloilo, and other island destinations. For extra safe travels,

Starr Insurance offers 20 percent off on international and domestic travel insurance for eventgoers.

For BPI and Robinson’s Bank cardholders, visitors can get 50 percent off of Sunlight Air’s Value and Plus airfare tiers, while GCash users can get up to ten percent off, with free goodies also being distributed at their booths.