Taj once again hosted the illustrious Sir Pratap Singh Polo Cup, in a celebration of India’s polo heritage at the historic Jaipur Polo Grounds, New Delhi.

Exemplifying Taj’s commitment to preserving India’s rich traditions, this year’s event was a collaborative effort between the Living Legacies of Taj, Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, and Taj Palace, New Delhi, bringing the grace of the sport together with the timeless elegance of Taj’s 120-year legacy.

The championship honoured the enduring legacy of Maharaja Sir Pratap Singh, the esteemed Regent of Jodhpur and a visionary who pioneered modern polo in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “We are honoured to once again host the prestigious Sir Pratap Singh Polo Cup.

This event embodies the spirit of Jodhpur’s equestrian heritage and our commitment to conserving India’s cultural traditions and preserving the grand palaces, including the magnificent Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur through ‘Living Legacies of Taj’.”

In a spectacular display of pageantry, the legendary Mehrangarh band heralded the arrival of the dignitaries at the event – Gajsingh Ji II of Marwar-Jodhpur and and Quarter Master General of the Indian Army Lt. Gen. VM Bhuvana Krishnan AVSM, YSM, accompanied by Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, who arrived in a ceremonial convoy led by majestic thoroughbreds.

The thrilling match between Jaipur Delta and Vimal Arion Achievers culminated in a remarkable victory for Jaipur Delta, with a final score of 7-5, securing the coveted Sir Pratap Singh Polo Cup.

The four-chukker tournament seamlessly blended the timeless allure of polo, the legendary sport of regality, with exquisite culinary and immersive experiences.

For this special evening, the chefs of Taj Palace, New Delhi presented the finest selection from their curated repertoire, featuring iconic contemporary global dishes, traditional delicacies from Jodhpur and exquisite seasonal creations.

The evening brought together an illustrious gathering of the capital’s elite, including Padhma Bhushan Awardee – Sharmila Tagore, Lt. Gen. Rakesh Kapoor – Deputy Chief of the Army Staff, Moon Moon Sen, Raima Sen, Chetan Seth, Nafisa Ali, as well as the Ambassadors of the Slovak Republic, Ireland, and Chile to India, the British High Commissioner, and numerous other distinguished dignitaries.

The grand evening concluded on a euphoric note with a live jazz performance by acclaimed musicians, Naquita & Rynosax.