Tantawan Tented Camp: Changing the Luxury Adventure Game in More Ways Than One

Up in Chiang Rai’s hill country, just on the border between Thailand and Myanmar, Tantawan Tented Camp offers a unique approach to luxury tourism, one rooted in a love for nature and a deep sense of compassion for others.

This unique luxury property takes the concept of glamping and gives it a refined sensibility punctuated with cultural and aesthetic nuances that are distinctively Thai.

At the same time, the camp prides itself on being a part of Dusit International’s Tree of Life programme which highlights sustainability as one of the pillars of Dusit Graciousness.

To quote Titiya Xuto, Dusit’s vice-president of operations and pre-opening services: “We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this amazing tent camp, this amazing hotel in such a beautiful, natural, and serene environment. For us, this is an opportunity to be a part of a hotel that will be offering high-end eco-friendly accommodations with great service that will pamper you while you're here. We want to make your vacations really wonderful; we at Dusit are very good at doing that.”

The art of rustic luxury

As Camp co-founder and co-owner Jane F McBride puts it: "We built Tantawan Tented Camp to provide a beautiful place in nature for guests coming from overseas or from Bangkok or from even local areas; as well as an experience of excellent dining in a casual, comfortable setting."

Accommodations at Tantawan Tented Camp come in the form of ten safari-style tents ranging from two-bedroom spaces for families or groups of friends to a romantic suite that is perfect for those contemplating an adventure for two.

Each of these tents is characterised by Dusit Graciousness in all their aspects from decor inspired by Thai traditions, to exceptional comfort rivalling that of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, to amenities adhering to the highest standards of quality.

The Camp’s exceptional facilities have also been developed to enhance each stay, and include a scenic central pool area framed by tall palms and boasting of glorious views of the mountains beyond, as well as an open-air amphitheatre where guests can enjoy movie nights under the night sky or convivial gatherings with fellow guests around the cosy firepit.

For those wanting to experience local culture or to simply immerse themselves in their natural surroundings, the Camp offers private “Forest and Field” picnics where baskets are filled with artisanal delights all made in-house; trips to visit local hill tribes in order to learn more about their culture; and even jaunts into the nearby elephant sanctuary to meet the conservation specialists taking care of Thailand’s famed gentle giants.

The more sports-minded may wish to try their hand at archery, or play a good game of pickleball next door at either of Sunflower Farm’s two covered courts.

Exploration of the Camp's expansive area to gain a greater understanding of its endemic wildlife is also encouraged and may be done so either on foot or on a bike.

Indeed, as Xuto says with a smile: “There's lots you can do here. I think two, even three days would just go by without you knowing it; hopefully you stay a bit longer and see more of the charms of Northern Thailand."

When it comes to dining, guests are certainly spoilt for choice and it is guaranteed that the ingredients that go into exceptional meals are not only sustainably-sourced, but are also of the best quality.

McBride said of this: "They can opt to eat healthy or they can be indulgent; that's really their choice. We even have a wonderful BBQ offering for for meat eaters and carnivores. Guests can dine under the stars and watch a film, enjoy wonderful organic food that's sourced locally, like produce from our farm where our happy eggs are delivered to the Camp every morning."

An inspiring beginning

The tale behind this unique establishment is one deeply rooted in compassionate philanthropy, as its founders McBride and Patricia Zinkowski are also the women behind the philanthropic organisation Friends of Thai Daughters (FTD) which also owns the Sunflower Organic Farm next door.

FTD is a non-profit charity that was created to protect the children of the tribes resident in the hills of Chiang Rai, particularly the girls, from human trafficking, child marriage, and other forms of exploitation.

According to McBride: "These children grew up in broken families, and many of them come from Myanmar or Laos. They don't have [the rights from] citizenship, so they're very, very vulnerable. So we take them into our home, educate them, and send them to the public schools. We provide them with a loving housemother and housefather, as we're a family cell organisation. Later, we carry them through college or university if they choose to do so."

From its end, Dusit plans to further support the girls with training programmes and workshops conducted by institutions under Dusit Hospitality Education, namely Dusit Thani College and The Food School, as well as structured work experience at Tantawan Tented Camp and other Dusit properties.

As Xuto explains: “We want to be actively against human trafficking, so we are supporting and offering equal employment to the people in the community. We provide opportunities for development and learning, enabling them to learn and grow and be successful within the community and elsewhere. Dusit has the great ability to do that from an education point of view, what with our college and other training facilities. Our food school can also help support these girls through internships where they can come and practise. We are planning to actually bring those here for the Tantawan girls next door to come and learn and be a part of it and be developed for careers in hospitality.”

Where compassion matters

Indeed, the beauty of Tantawan Tented Camp is not only found in its exquisite surroundings or even its storied location, but in the heartfelt way that it gives back to the local community as well as the environment.

As the Camp was envisioned to be the living showcase of the Dusit Tree of Life, the property actively promotes responsible tourism that has quantifiable benefits for its host community, especially the daughters of local tribes who live under the grim spectre of human trafficking.

Indeed, philanthropy is tightly woven into the fabric of Tantawan Tented Camp’s identity thanks to its close affiliation with FTD's Sunflower Organic Farm next door.

Not just a source of exceptional organic produce, Sunflower Farm is also a residential and training facility that provides education, safe shelter, and emotional support to girls belonging to the local tribes.

Indeed, being able to collaborate with organisations like FTD on such initiatives serves as a wonderful opportunity to showcase Dusit’s overall commitment to sustainability in a major way.

Luxury gets organic

Aside from active philanthropy, the Tantawan Tented Camp’s Tree of Life ethos is also rooted in eco-dynamic principles: safeguarding the environment through adherence to the highest standards for organic and sustainable farming, as well as for the protection of local wildlife, especially protected species endemic to the area.

As Xuto puts it: “We are very committed to what Dusit is doing under the Tree of Life programme. [Here at Tantawan, that involves] reducing our carbon footprint with regard to energy use, reducing overall waste, and even the sourcing of our ingredients from within the local community.”

Indeed, as stated above, the Sunflower Farm brings exceptional, sustainable, and humanely-farmed produce to the table from seasonal fruit and vegetables to eggs fresh from the free-ranging hens at the facility.

At the same time, staff are also able to answer guests' questions regarding the natural environment of the area, giving them a better idea of the delicate balance between luxurious facilities and the green world that surrounds them.

A luxurious learning experience open to all

Aside from sustainability and compassion, another thing that sets the Tantawan Tented Camp apart from similar luxury accommodations is the way that it personalises the experience for individual guests.

For each guest making their way to the Camp, its staff crafts a truly bespoke experience that will go beyond their expectations to create a memorable stay that is bound to linger in the mind, an experience to be shared with others.

There is something for everyone here: arts, crafts, and understanding of local traditions for the contemplative, sports and exploration for the more active, as well as learning experiences for the youngest guests.

Best of all, these experiences and the luxury that surrounds them need not cost the earth; the Tantawan Tented Camp opens its doors to a surprisingly wide audience.

As Xuto explains: “An experience like this could be very costly, but here at Tantawan Tented Camp, our price positioning is such that we allow access to diverse groups of people.”

Indeed, the Camp offers exceptional value for money that enables more people to experience its luxury as well as the lesson it seeks to teach, as opposed to limiting access to such unique and authentic experiences to the rarefied few.

Xuto said: “Most places we're talking about being unique and being authentic, but it comes with a price. Here, we make it very friendly, very good value for money. What we're offering here is second to none in terms of comfort, relaxation, eco-friendly practices, and everything that we do. Yet, it comes at a price point that will allow more people, both local and foreign tourists; just about anyone that comes here to be able to say ‘Wow, this is really worthwhile!’”

