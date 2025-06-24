TGT Technology Global Launches Innovative Cross-Border eSIM Solution at MWC2025

TGT Technology Global, a global cloud communications platform, unveiled its cross-border eSIM communication solution at MWC 2025. Designed for Japanese outbound travelers, the solution provides more convenient, economical, and stable international connectivity — eliminating costly roaming fees and complex SIM card switching.

Convenient and flexible, can be customized with tens of thousands of SKUs. Users do not need to replace physical SIM cards, can switch communication services of different countries through mobile phone settings, greatly simplifying communication needs for international travel; users can select different operators and network packages as needed, enjoying more personalized communication services.

200+ countries coverage with seamless connectivity. Global network coverage supports use in 200+ countries/regions, 1000+ data package SKUs, one card travels smoothly worldwide without worries; instant activation, automatically connects to network upon landing, avoiding "disconnection anxiety".

Multi-country resources, premium experience. Intelligently accesses local optimal 4G/5G networks, intelligent network algorithms ensure high-speed stable, low-latency network experience, smoothly supports key applications like navigation, video, payment; supports smart phones, tablets, smart watches and other devices, meeting business, travel, entertainment full-scenario needs.

Comperitive Price. Direct connection with local operators avoids high international roaming fees, provides localized data pricing, reduces costs and increases efficiency; eSIM embedded in devices, built-in high-level encryption mechanisms guarantee user communication security and data privacy, making global smooth connection more reassuring.

TGT has collaborated with Japanese travel agencies, airlines, and OTA platforms. Enhanced services will launch in Summer 2025, advancing "seamless global connectivity" for Japanese users. Future innovations will make cross-border communication smarter and more accessible