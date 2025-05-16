Thailand and UN Tourism team up for 2025 Thailand Tourism Forum

Together with stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports collaborated with UN Tourism to host the Thailand Tourism Forum 2025.

Held last 7th May in Bangkok, the event revolved around the theme Navigating Global Tourism Trends: Strengthening Thailand’s Tourism Industry.

The forum brought in over 500 participants both at the actual venue and online, including senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports; namely minister Sorawong Thienthong, vice-minister Jakraphon Tangsutthitham, ministry secretary Krisada Tanterdthit, deputy permanent secretary Vanida Phansoad, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, and Tourist Police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Saksira Pheuak-um.

A step in the right direction

The forum marked a major step in shaping the future of Thai tourism in line with global developments.

Harry Hwang, director of UN Tourism’s Regional Department for Asia and the Pacific, delivered congratulatory remarks on behalf of the secretary-general, reaffirming UN Tourism’s continued partnership with Thailand.

Likewise, UN Tourism director of market intelligence, policies, and competitiveness Sandra Carvao delivered the keynote address Global Tourism Trends and Directions: 2025–2030 wherein she outlined the key forces and opportunities transforming the global tourism landscape.

A key highlight was a panel discussion on Shaping the Future of Tourism Platforms and the Road to 2030: AI Transforming the Tourism Industry from Global Trends to Thailand, which explored how artificial intelligence is reshaping travel patterns, service delivery, and policy direction worldwide.

A prime example

During the event, Thienthong emphasised that Thailand must keep pace with a rapidly changing world through policies that align with global tourism trends.

He also reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to the core principles of UN Tourism: sustainability, inclusivity, and resilience in the face of future crises.

He highlighted Borsuak Village in Nan Province, recently recognised by UN Tourism as one of the Best Tourism Villages 2024, as a strong example of how community-based tourism can successfully support sustainable development.

Thienthong also outlined Thailand’s five strategic priorities for the future of tourism: transitioning from volume to value by focusing on high-spending travellers; spreading tourism income to secondary cities through community-based tourism; integrating soft power with the digital economy; expanding into new, diversified source markets to reduce risk; and strengthening preparedness for all types of crises, from pandemics and natural disasters to economic instability.

He concluded with a call for all sectors to come together in building the Thailand Model: a new vision for sustainable tourism that will position Thailand as a “Destination of the Future” recognised for its quality, resilience, and meaningful experiences.