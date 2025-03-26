The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Kingsmen Exhibits have revealed an exciting lineup of programmes for The Dream Sphere, Singapore’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The programme features an assembly of creative talents – from installation artists and performers to visual designers and local brands – that will be showcased at the Pavilion.

“The Dream Sphere embodies the hopes and aspirations that shape Singapore’s future. Drawing inspiration from the Japanese art of origami, we invite Singapore residents to contribute their personal aspirations into our collective story on the global stage,” said Juliana Kua, Assistant Chief Executive, International Group, Singapore Tourism Board.

A taste of Singapore at the Pavilion

Visitors to the Pavilion can look forward to a multi-sensory journey, offering an immersive showcase of Singapore’s rich culinary heritage, distinctive retail offerings, and dynamic performing arts. From a range of exclusive collectibles to world-class gastronomy and live entertainment, the Pavilion is a celebration of SG60 as it tells the story of how Singapore transforms its hopes and dreams into realities, presented through a diverse lineup of experiences that celebrate the flavours, creativity, people and cultural essence of Singapore.

Exhibition Showcase : Four of Singapore’s brightest talents – Ashley Yeo, Jerrold Chong, Melissa Tan and Zul Mahmod, have created immersive spaces that reflect the diverse and future-forward dreams of Singapore. The Singapore Pavilion also showcases the works of local designers, curated in collaboration with the DesignSingapore Council, the national agency that promotes design. These thoughtfully crafted pieces embody our nation’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and resilience, reflecting Singapore’s creative spirit and forward-thinking approach to design.

60 Dreams Collection : In celebration of SG60, 60 'dreams' contributed by diverse communities who call Singapore home, namely, Nature Society Singapore, SG75, SG Enable and The Japanese Association, Singapore, have been printed on the red discs that cover the Dream Sphere's façade, and are on display within the Pavilion. These diverse voices are testament to Singapore's efforts in maintaining a multicultural and inclusive society over the last 60 years and beyond.

Dream Boutique: Visitors can bring home a piece of Singapore with exclusive souvenirs and merchandise from local brands such as Onlewo, The Animal Project and more, including limited-edition collectibles featuring Merli, the Pavilion's official mascot.

Cloud Bar: Offering a taste of the city's innovation spirit, experience the artistry of Singapore's cocktail scene with expertly crafted beverages curated from local gins by Brass Lion Distillery, Compendium Spirits and Tanglin Gin.

Shiok! Café: A culinary tribute to Singapore's renowned hawker culture, Shiok! Café serves up iconic dishes such as Chicken Rice, Satay, and Laksa, inviting visitors to indulge in authentic local flavours. Refer to Annex C.

Dream Rhythms: The Pavilion's entertainment lineup features an eclectic mix of performances blending traditional and contemporary music, dance, and visual arts. The Pavilion also champions inclusivity by integrating the works of artistes with disabilities into its immersive experiences such as live performances and art installations. Audiences can enjoy performances by local artistes, including 53A, Azariah Tan & Claire Teo, ReDeafination, Shye and The Island Voices.

As part of the Pavilion’s opening weekend in April, The Island Voices will perform a curated set of original and familiar tunes, echoing the Pavilion’s themes of dreams, creativity, and cultural connection. Additional details on artist collaborations, performances, and key experiences can be found in Annex D.

Inviting Singapore Residents to be part of the Pavilion’s journey

To bring the Singapore Pavilion experience closer to home, STB will launch ‘The Dream Messenger’ campaign. In collaboration with the Nippon Origami Association, a specially designed ‘Sunny’ origami has been created. Inspired by the crimson sunbird native to Singapore, this dream messenger invites everyone to share their expressions of hope and dreams for the future.

From 13 April 2025, residents can participate in a four-week campaign by crafting their own ‘Sunny’ origami, sharing a photo of their creation along with their dreams for the future. Participants could win a trip to experience the Singapore Pavilion in Osaka..

Running from 13 April to 13 October 2025, Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, is expected to welcome over 28 million visitors, offering Singapore a global platform to showcase its innovation, creativity, and sustainable solutions. Through technology-driven exhibits, cultural showcases, and interactive experiences, the Singapore Pavilion will tell the story of a nation that dares to dream while staying rooted in its commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.