TNS opens new office in Malaysia

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has opened a new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, signalling its investment in the APAC region and continued commitment to supporting local and global customers.

The new hub is a strategic milestone in TNS’ global growth journey, positioning Malaysia as a central point for delivering expanded services under its Complete Commerce offering, which enables enterprises to accept any transaction at terminals and online, connect POS terminals and retail stores with its managed network service solutions, and orchestrate payment transactions via its cloud-native platform to any payment processor.

Located in Kuala Lumpur’s City Center (KLCC), TNS was honoured to be joined at its new office by many valued customers and staff, in celebrating the milestone achievement on June 11th. Hosted by John Tait, Global Managing Director, TNS Payments Market, the grand opening was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony, tour of TNS’ product display, new state of the art Network Operations Centre (NOC) and reception.

“We were thrilled to have so many customers join us for the grand opening of our new major hub for the APAC region. Over the past 12 years, TNS has consistently achieved remarkable growth in Malaysia and beyond, a testament to our expanding workforce and our ever-evolving suite of services. As we look ahead, we are excited about our future opportunities and confident that our Malaysian hub will be instrumental in driving our continued success and growth in the region,” said Ganesh Satkunalingam, TNS’ Vice President for Southeast Asia, for its Payments Market business.

As the digital payments ecosystem rapidly evolves, TNS continues to invest in infrastructure that brings it closer to its customers. The Kuala Lumpur hub will initially house over 50 employees across functions such as Sales, Engineering, Network Operations, Finance, Solutions Consulting, and Project Management—with further growth anticipated. The site includes a 24x7x365 Network Operations Center (NOC), enabling real-time, round-the-clock service delivery to customers globally.

TNS has been operating in Malaysia since 2013, initially serving a single global payments customer. Over the past decade, the company has experienced double-digit growth and expanded its services to include various sectors, such as acquirers, financial institutions, Independent ATM Deployers (IADs), retailers, and fuel retailers, both locally and internationally. The move to a larger, centrally located facility in Kuala Lumpur is a clear signal of the company’s long-term investment in the region.

“By investing and building its Operations and Shared Services Center in Malaysia, TNS is reinforcing its support structure in APAC for customers in both the country and region. We want our customers to have the confidence that we’re closer to them in the market. With a long history in the region, we’re delighted that Malaysia will play a central role in our long-term global strategy with a 24x7 Network Operations Center,” said John Tait, Global Managing Director, TNS Payments Market.

With the number of personnel at the previous office increasing by twenty times in the last decade, the new office will support continued growth and further expansion. This growth in headcount predominantly includes local hires, the majority of which have joined TNS via recommendations, highlighting the growth culture that the company has created.