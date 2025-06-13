To Wander the World is the newest member of the Advantage Travel Partnership

Advantage Travel Partnership announced that homeworking agent To Wander the World is its newest member and is operating under its Advantage Managed Service (AMS) model.

To Wander the World is the brainchild of Stephanie Wightman who began the Wakefield-based business back in 2021.

Wightman began her career specialising in long-haul luxury travel and has built a reputation for creating high-end travel experiences.

Over the past 12 years, she has expanded her expertise to include family holidays, helping clients plan their getaways across various destinations.

Advantage Travel Partnership’s head of business development David Moon said of the new addition: "Stephanie has joined Advantage to access new opportunities for her business and broaden her customer offering. With the support of our network, we are confident she'll continue to grow her business without limits. We're pleased to have her as part of our growing community."

Independence in spades

For her part, Wightman said: "Advantage Managed Services (AMS) suits To Wander The World as it allows me the independence to decide the direction of my business as it grows, whilst offering the support I need to focus on selling holidays."

She added that she was nervous about taking the leap into starting her own travel business, but a solid background in the industry gave her the confidence to sell holidays independently.

Wightman remarked: “The flexibility it offers is invaluable: I’m able to attend school events, take holidays when it suits my family, and truly design a lifestyle that works for us. Running your own business requires versatility; on any given day, I might be booking trips, managing accounts, or creating content for social media. If you have a clear vision and a passion for travel and service, getting started is more achievable than you might think."