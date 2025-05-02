Travel Daily Media

Top Trending Destinations for International Travel for ME in 2025: Wego

Wego data showed that Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India remain the top travel destinations in 2025

Reports
Middle East

Representative Image

Wego revealed the relative popularity of global destinations with Middle East travellers. Wego users search for tens of millions of trips each quarter, and its flight and hotel data have been analyzed to determine the relative destination rankings. The leaderboard announced today covers the first four months of 2025.

Global Destination Trends

Egypt and KSA are keeping their position at the top, a trend that has been consistent for the past decade. Rounding up the top three is India. Having recently become the most populous country in the world, the highest number of Indians living outside India is in the Middle East, so it is no surprise that the country is the top non-Middle East country. Recent developments that further cement India’s strong position include India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, launching three new flight routes to Abu Dhabi; Mumbai-based Akasa Air starting another two flight routes to Abu Dhabi; and Royal Jordanian announcing public plans to start flying to Delhi and Mumbai.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, commented: “Egypt and Saudi Arabia have consistently held leading positions on our platform, a reflection of their strong outbound and domestic travel appetite, well-established tourism infrastructure, and year-round demand. This upward trend has remained steady for over a decade, supported by increased connectivity and evolving traveler preferences. India, securing third place, underscores the influence of its vast and growing diaspora, especially within the Middle East.”

Continuing a trend we reported on last year, Pakistan continues to gain ground, boosted by the success of ‘Salam Pakistan’ campaign, the stable economic climate, and the proliferation of online booking platforms in the country. In addition to the growing demand, there has been an increase in the supply of both flight routes and airline carriers- in Q1 alone, flynas, flyadeal, and AirAsia X all commenced direct flights to Karachi. Additionally, Karachi-based Fly Jinnah commenced international flights in 2024.

Other notable country movements include Syria’s dramatic rise of 30 spots to make the top 10.  Syria restarted international flights from Damascus in January and from Aleppo in March, with Qatar Airways reporting 90% seat occupancy on Doha-Damascus flights.  In April, direct flights to the UAE resumed as well. With these developments, we expect Syria to gain further positions inside the top 10 in Q2 and the rest of 2025.

Top 50 International Destinations for Middle East Travellers
Rank Q1’25 Country Δ vs Q1’24   Region Rank Q1’25 Country Δ vs Q1’24   Region
1 Egypt 0   MENA 26 Germany -1   Europe & CIS
2 Saudi Arabia 0   MENA 27 China 2   Asia Pacific
3 India 0   India Sub 28 Russia -2   Europe & CIS
4 Pakistan 1   India Sub 29 Iraq -2   MENA
5 UAE -1   MENA 30 France -2   Europe & CIS
6 Kuwait 0   MENA 31 Georgia -1   Europe & CIS
7 Turkey 0   MENA 32 Sri Lanka 3   India Sub
8 Jordan 0   MENA 33 Spain -2   Europe & CIS
9 Bangladesh 5   India Sub 34 Iran 0   MENA
10 Syria 30   MENA 35 Japan -3   Asia Pacific
11 Thailand -1   Asia Pacific 36 Canada -12   Americas
12 Qatar -3   MENA 37 Vietnam 5   Asia Pacific
13 Oman -2   MENA 38 Algeria -1   MENA
14 Philippines 3   Asia Pacific 39 Singapore -3   Asia Pacific
15 Morocco -3   MENA 40 Netherlands -2   Europe & CIS
16 Lebanon 3   MENA 41 Sudan 10   Africa
17 Indonesia -2   Asia Pacific 42 Austria -3   Europe & CIS
18 Bahrain -2   MENA 43 Australia -2   Asia Pacific
19 United Kingdom -6   Europe & CIS 44 Ethiopia 4   Africa
20 United States -2   Americas 45 South Korea -1   Asia Pacific
21 Nepal 12   India Sub 46 Switzerland -1   Europe & CIS
22 Tunisia -2   MENA 47 Greece -1   Europe & CIS
23 Malaysia 0   Asia Pacific 48 Kenya 2   Africa
24 Italy -3   Europe & CIS 49 Maldives -2   India Sub
25 Azerbaijan -3   Europe & CIS 50 Poland -1   Europe & CIS

 

