Torsten Richter is new general manager at Anantara Siam Bangkok

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel just announced the appointment of Torsten Richter as its new general manager.

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel just announced the appointment of Torsten Richter as its new general manager.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in luxury hospitality, he brings a wealth of international experience, strategic leadership, and a deep commitment to service excellence to his new role.

Richter joins Anantara Siam Bangkok from his most recent position as Minor Hotels’ area general manager for Malaysia & Indonesia, and general manager of Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas.

His extensive background includes leadership roles at some of the world’s most prestigious hotel brands across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Likewise, Richter’s expertise in guest experience, operational efficiency, and brand positioning makes him an ideal leader to steer Anantara Siam Bangkok into a new era of success.

Minor Hotels’ vice-president for F&B and operations in Asia Mark O’Sullivan said of the new general manager: “Torsten’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Anantara Siam Bangkok. His deep operational expertise, strategic mindset, and passion for excellence make him the perfect fit to lead one of our flagship properties. We are confident that under his leadership, the hotel will continue to set new benchmarks in luxury hospitality and guest experience.”

Meet Torsten Richter

A native of Germany, Torsten began his hospitality career in 1989 with an apprenticeship as a hotel and food and beverage expert at Schlosshotel Bühlerhöhe, one of the leading hotels in the world.

After earning a Diploma in Hotel Management, he gained valuable experience at renowned properties, including The MARK Hotel in New York, where he held positions as Maitre d’Hotel and Restaurant Manager.

He later joined Starwood’s Leaders Development GM Fast Track programme, which led to his first general manager post at Le Méridien Khao Lak Beach & Spa Resort in Thailand in 2008.

Since then, Richter has held general manager positions at several prestigious hotels, including The Sarasvati, a Luxury Collection Resort in Bali; The Ritz-Carlton in Berlin; The JAFFA, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Tel Aviv; and SO/Bangkok.

Commenting on his appointment, he stated: “It is an honour to lead Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, an iconic property that exemplifies the perfect blend of Thai tradition and modern luxury. I look forward to working with the talented team to elevate our offerings and create exceptional experiences for our guests.”