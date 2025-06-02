Tourism Authority of Thailand and Grab launch joint travel promotion campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Grab (Thailand) launched Tiew Tua Thai Suk Kan Yai Wai Jai Grab (Explore Thailand, Enjoy More, Trust Grab) today, 2nd June.

This new initiative seeks to reignite interest in travel across the country among both locals and visitors.

As such, this campaign invites Thai and international tourists to explore top landmarks and hidden gems while celebrating Thai culture, nature, and local charm.

Grab’s digital platform powers the experience, making every journey smooth, connected, and worry-free.

TAT deputy governor for the domestic market Apichai Chatchalermkit declared: “TAT is driving Thai tourism in 2025 under the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year campaign. We aim to encourage consistent travel throughout the year, helping people discover their own Grand Moments. By promoting 55 must-visit provinces through local stories and fresh perspectives, we’re revealing Thailand’s hidden beauty. Strengthening traveller confidence is key, and our partnership with Grab supports a more sustainable and appealing image for Thai tourism.”

The stars are in on it

A major draw of the campaign is the involvement of two of Thailand’s most talked-about stars, Ling Ling (Sirilak Khong) and Aom (Kornnaphat Settharattanapong) who join as “Friends of Grab” to help promote travel across the country.

Their influence is already showing results, with the campaign’s media blitz topping X’s trending list, drawing over 2.3 million engagements and more than a million reposts within the first 24 hours.

Their strong pan-Asian following is expected to further boost tourism, especially from key regional markets like China.

Grab Thailand’s country head Chantsuda Thananitayaudom remarked: “As TAT’s official partner and a member of the Tourism Taskforce, Grab is committed to supporting the recovery and growth of Thailand’s tourism sector. Our services continue to evolve to meet traveller needs, seamlessly connecting major cities and lesser-known gems. Through collaborative campaigns like this one, we’re proud to play an active role in revitalising tourism nationwide.”

City exploration made more enjoyable

Travellers may likewise take part in the exclusive Pai Mueang Na Tiew Suk Kan Yai Wai Jai Grab (Visit Hidden Cities, Enjoy More, Trust Grab) promotion.

By using Grab services in any of the 55 participating provinces, users stand a chance to win exclusive experiences with Ling and Aom.

Promo codes let travellers customise their journeys: choose ‘NATURE’ for Ling’s scenic escapes or ‘CITY’ for Aom’s vibrant urban adventures.

No minimum spend is required, and the promotion runs until 12th August.

To top it off, Grab and TAT are offering up to 100 Baht off with the code “AMAZING25” on eligible Grab services, including transport, food, and parcel delivery, valid through 31st December of this year.