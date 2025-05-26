Tourism Authority of Thailand sets Taiwanese students off on a railway adventure

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted a special welcome ceremony at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station for 240 students and teachers from Taiwan’s top international schools on Thursday, 22nd May.

Led by TAT deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and the South Pacific Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, the event included a traditional cultural performance and the presentation of souvenirs, reinforcing Thailand’s reputation for warm, gracious hospitality.

This visit marked the beginning of a week-long educational rail journey running from 22nd to 29th May, which seeks to immerse students and their teachers into Thailand’s cultural depth and the appeal of train travel through the northern region.

The group will explore a range of iconic sites, including the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok, Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi, and Tha Phae Gate in Chiang Mai, all while experiencing the country’s landscapes and local life along the rail route.

Ongoing efforts

The initiative is part of TAT’s broader strategy to diversify Thailand’s tourism offerings and attract new segments of travellers.

With a goal of welcoming 1.2 million Taiwanese visitors in 2025 in order to achieve an eight percent increase in tourism revenue, TAT is focused on high-value, experience-rich travel.

From 1st January to 21st May, Thailand received 405,503 Taiwanese visitors, reflecting a slight decline of 2.21 percent compared to the same period last year.

However, the outlook remains positive, with flight capacity between Taiwan and Thailand up by six percent, totalling over 2.1 million seats in 2025.

Taiwanese tourists currently average 6.25 nights per visit and spend about 5,896 baht daily, or roughly 36,850 Baht per trip.

This student rail tour is one of many efforts aligned with the government’s Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign, designed to boost international arrivals through exclusive incentives and fresh travel experiences.

TAT anticipates that this programme will not only create lasting impressions but also inspire a new wave of educational and experiential tourism in Thailand.