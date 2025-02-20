Tourism Malaysia, in collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Board, Business Events Sarawak, and the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore, conducted a business-to-business (B2B) session and seminar on Monday, 17th February.

The event served to connect local tourism industry players with Singaporean travel agents under the “Meet The Experts” programme followed by a four-day, three-night familiarisation trip to Sibu which showcases Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage, diverse ethnic communities, and unique local cuisine.

Held at the Riverside Majestic Hotel Puteri Wing, 18 travel agents from Singapore had the opportunity to network with 25 local representatives, including travel agents, tourism product owners and hoteliers, for productive discussions, insights sharing and relationship building.

A rising destination

Newly-appointed director of Tourism Malaysia Sarawak Rubiah Tul Adwiyah Haji Md. Yusof officially opened the programme.

In her address, she emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in promoting Sarawak as a premier travel destination.

Yusof said in her remarks: “We anticipate this initiative will lead to the development of compelling travel packages and promotions that highlight Sarawak as a must-visit destination for Singaporeans, especially given the 26 weekly flights currently operating between Singapore and Sarawak. The programme also aims to foster the development of responsible tourism experiences that will entice regular Singaporean tourists to Sarawak for the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).”

Aside from the B2B sessions at the seminar proper, the trip to Sibu allows participants to immerse themselves in the Borneo Rainforest, enjoy a scenic journey along the Rajang River, Malaysia’s longest river, and experience the vibrant Iban culture as well as the Melanau Heritage Trail, apart from culinary delights, and the warm hospitality of local communities.

A long-standing initiative

Initially launched in 2022, the Meet The Experts programme is an initiative by Tourism Malaysia Singapore that aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange between Malaysian travel trade partners and their Singaporean counterparts.

The programme supports new business partnerships, contract renewals, product updates, and the development of attractive travel packages tailored for the Singaporean market.

Since its inception in Johor Bahru, followed by successful sessions in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, and Kelantan, the programme has sparked enthusiastic participation, resulting in the creation of 268 unique travel packages showcasing Malaysia’s hidden gems and enriching cultural experiences.

The ASEAN market has predominantly been the primary contributor to Malaysia’s tourism sector, with Singapore ranking as the top source of tourist-generating markets, contributing significantly to the 18.9 million visitors from January to December 2024.