Tourism sales mission boosts ties between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia

Tourism Malaysia’s recent sales mission to Saudi Arabia has been instrumental in boosting ties between the two nations.

Held from 4th to 8th May in the cities of Jeddah and Riyadsh, the sales mission was a side event to the recent launch of Visit Malaysia 2026 and the opening of Malaysia Culture Week 2025.

Likewise, the mission highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to boost its visibility in the booming Saudi tourism market.

Led by Malaysian minister of tourism, arts, and culture Tiong King Sing, the 37-member delegation was made up of representatives from hotels, resorts, travel agencies, tourism products, and state tourism boards.

Tiong declared at the opening of the mission: “We extend a warm invitation to our Saudi friends to experience the wonders of Malaysia, especially as we gear up for Visit Malaysia 2026. Discover our rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality. We are confident that Malaysia will offer unforgettable experiences and make you feel right at home.”

Relevant statistics

Malaysia recorded 68,382 visitor arrivals from Saudi Arabia between January and December 2024, a significant 23.7% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

This growth was further supported by enhanced air connectivity, with 41 weekly flights from Jeddah and Madinah to Kuala Lumpur, offering a total seating capacity of 12,747.

The increased accessibility has played a key role in positioning Malaysia as a preferred travel destination among Saudi visitors.

Malaysia remains committed to attracting more Saudi visitors by offering diverse travel experiences, exceptional hospitality, and seamless connectivity.

The best Malaysia has to offer

This initiative sought to showcase the best of Malaysia in order to generate more visitor arrivals from the region through a showcase of the country’s unique hospitality, diverse attractions, and engaging experiences.

Tourism Malaysia presented specially curated travel packages, promotions, and new attractions tailored for families, luxury travellers, honeymooners, and Gen Z.

To further strengthen the relationship with the local tourism industry players, the mission also featured seminars, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, and networking sessions.

In doing so, it served as a valuable platform to showcase Malaysia’s diverse tourism offerings, including its stunning beaches, lush rainforests, vibrant culture, and world-class cuisine.