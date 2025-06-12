 TPConnects Technologies launches its International Reseller Programme

TPConnects Technologies launches its International Reseller Programme

This new initiative seeks to facilitate the global distribution of the company’s traveltech solutions

United Arab Emirates

TPConnects Technologies announced the launch of its International Reseller Programme yesterday, 11th June.

This new programme aims to help facilitate the global distribution of TPConnects’ travel solutions.

Likewise, it will enable established travel industry organizations to offer Iris (for Travel Sellers) and Astra (for Airlines) solutions in their local markets. 

Prior to the announcement, TPConnects already signed Gerry’s Travel Group (Pakistan), Al Irtehal Group (Oman), and Maas Travel and Tours (Bangladesh). 

That said, the programme is now ready for global expansion.

Offering easier ways

TPConnects’ vice-president for global sales Giuseppe Candela said: “Travel sellers are looking for simpler ways to access and sell air content from multiple sources. Our International Reseller Program is designed for organizations with strong industry connections and deep market expertise. By partnering with us, these organizations can make Iris and Astra more accessible to businesses that stand to benefit from our solutions.”

Company chief executive Eric Dumas added that partnerships and collaborations are essential for driving rapid sales growth and creating lasting value. 

Dumas said: “Having successfully onboarded resellers in the Middle East and Asia, we are now ready to expand our International Reseller Program globally. These initial partnerships have demonstrated how our collaborative approach creates value for all parties involved. We welcome travel industry organizations worldwide to join our program and help us extend our market reach, while we continue to develop strategic alliances with key industry players and associations.” 

Indeed, TPConnects is actively expanding its presence in markets with growing demand for modern airline distribution and retailing solutions, leveraging the advantages of IATA NDC standardization. 

Vital technologies 

Iris is one of the leading aggregators, with a worldwide customer footprint. 

Travel agencies using Iris can access Airlines' NDC content alongside traditional EDIFACT, LCC, and aggregator content, providing a single interface for all airline bookings. 

Iris enables seamless shopping and servicing of air content and ensures that travel sellers can offer the best available fares and products to their clients. 

On the other hand, Astra is one of the few leading NDC API Gateway solutions available in the market that gives airlines complete control over their distribution. 

Coupled with the Astra B2B portal, it enables travel agencies to seamlessly access and sell exclusive airline content.

