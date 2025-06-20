 Travelex reports surge in prepaid travel card popularity

Travelex reports surge in prepaid travel card popularity

Travelex Money Card powered by Mastercard (TMC) reloads rise 49% year-on-year

Foreign Exchange
Global

Foreign exchange brand Travelex has seen major year-on-year growth of its prepaid Travelex Money Card, outpacing industry forecasts of prepaid travel card market growth. Travelex has seen a 49% increase in Travelex Money Card reload transactions (customers adding currency to their card) between January and May compared to the same period last year, alongside a 50% increase in card reload penetration (the proportion of Travelex Money Card reloads vs purchases of cash).

The surge in customers choosing Travelex’s prepaid card product outpaces Allied Market Research data, which forecasted a 15.3% CAGR in the prepaid travel money card market between 2023 and 2032.

"Travellers want to access, top-up and manage travel money in a secure and reliable way. Our prepaid Travelex Money Card enables customers to easily budget, get competitive Travelex rates and spend whenever and wherever” said Simon Jackson, Chief Customer Officer at Travelex.

Travelex has also seen a 10% year-on-year increase in conversion rate in its TMC app, as more customers who began a card reload finalised the purchase.

The increase in conversion rate is attributed to Travelex relaunching its Travelex Money Card app last year, with the new app offering customers an improved user experience. The UK app allows customers to add up to 22 different currencies, check their balance and transactions, view their card details, and freeze and unfreeze their card for instant protection.

“We’re delighted that our new Travelex Money Card app has been a major driver of Travelex Money Card growth. The app offers customers a fast and seamless top-up experience, making it even easier to spend safely abroad,” added Jackson.

 

 

