Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi offers early booking perks

Travelodge Hotels Asia has announced the pre-opening sale of its new property, Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi, set to open in August 2026. Travellers can book rooms starting at $37 (5,500 Yen) per night through the official website, with the added incentive of winning a gold bar. The promotion is part of a campaign to attract guests to the hotel, located in the heart of Osaka's bustling Shinsaibashi district.

The hotel offers a unique opportunity for guests who book a minimum five-night stay to spin the Fortune Wheel for prizes, including a gold bar. Those staying at least three nights can enjoy a complimentary yukata experience, complete with rental and photo opportunities, adding a cultural touch to their visit. Additionally, Travelodge Hotels Asia members can benefit from up to 5% cashback after checkout.

Situated conveniently near popular destinations such as Dotonbori and Shinsaibashi Shopping Street, the hotel provides easy access to Osaka's vibrant attractions. It is also within walking distance of Shinsaibashi and Nagahoribashi stations, ensuring seamless connectivity for guests exploring the city.

Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi is designed to cater to modern urban travellers, offering contemporary rooms with high-speed connectivity and essential amenities. This new addition comes as Osaka experiences a surge in tourism, making centrally located accommodations highly desirable.

To mark its launch, Travelodge Hotels Asia will host a grand opening event in early August 2026, inviting media representatives, influencers, and industry partners to experience the property firsthand

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