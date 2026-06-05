 Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi offers early booking perks

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now
Hotels
Japan

Travelodge Hotels Asia has announced the pre-opening sale of its new property, Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi, set to open in August 2026. Travellers can book rooms starting at $37 (5,500 Yen) per night through the official website, with the added incentive of winning a gold bar. The promotion is part of a campaign to attract guests to the hotel, located in the heart of Osaka's bustling Shinsaibashi district.

The hotel offers a unique opportunity for guests who book a minimum five-night stay to spin the Fortune Wheel for prizes, including a gold bar. Those staying at least three nights can enjoy a complimentary yukata experience, complete with rental and photo opportunities, adding a cultural touch to their visit. Additionally, Travelodge Hotels Asia members can benefit from up to 5% cashback after checkout.

Situated conveniently near popular destinations such as Dotonbori and Shinsaibashi Shopping Street, the hotel provides easy access to Osaka's vibrant attractions. It is also within walking distance of Shinsaibashi and Nagahoribashi stations, ensuring seamless connectivity for guests exploring the city.

Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi is designed to cater to modern urban travellers, offering contemporary rooms with high-speed connectivity and essential amenities. This new addition comes as Osaka experiences a surge in tourism, making centrally located accommodations highly desirable.

To mark its launch, Travelodge Hotels Asia will host a grand opening event in early August 2026, inviting media representatives, influencers, and industry partners to experience the property firsthand

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Consumer | Hotels | Japan
Tag:opening promotions | Travelodge | Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
The Capital Hotel Unveils Fresh Look As Knightsbridge Sees Mixed Recovery In Luxury Market

The Capital Hotel Unveils Fresh Look As Knightsbridge Sees Mixed Recovery In Luxury Market

Avani Pattaya Resort Pivots To Tropical Oasis Theme As Pattaya Tourism Rebounds

Avani Pattaya Resort Pivots To Tropical Oasis Theme As Pattaya Tourism Rebounds

Experiential Elegant Stay at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Experiential Elegant Stay at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Ponant Explorations Pushes Into High Arctic As Luxury Travelers Seek Remote Frontiers

Ponant Explorations Pushes Into High Arctic As Luxury Travelers Seek Remote Frontiers

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi offers early booking perks

Travelodge Hotels Asia has announced the pre-opening sale of its new property, Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi, set to open in August 2026. Travellers can book rooms starting at $37 (5,500 Yen) per night through the official website, with the added incentive of winning a gold bar. The promotion is part of a campaign to attract guests to the hotel, located in the heart of Osaka's bustling Shinsaibashi district.

The hotel offers a unique opportunity for guests who book a minimum five-night stay to spin the Fortune Wheel for prizes, including a gold bar. Those staying at least three nights can enjoy a complimentary yukata experience, complete with rental and photo opportunities, adding a cultural touch to their visit. Additionally, Travelodge Hotels Asia members can benefit from up to 5% cashback after checkout.

Situated conveniently near popular destinations such as Dotonbori and Shinsaibashi Shopping Street, the hotel provides easy access to Osaka's vibrant attractions. It is also within walking distance of Shinsaibashi and Nagahoribashi stations, ensuring seamless connectivity for guests exploring the city.

Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi is designed to cater to modern urban travellers, offering contemporary rooms with high-speed connectivity and essential amenities. This new addition comes as Osaka experiences a surge in tourism, making centrally located accommodations highly desirable.

To mark its launch, Travelodge Hotels Asia will host a grand opening event in early August 2026, inviting media representatives, influencers, and industry partners to experience the property firsthand

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Consumer | Hotels | Japan
Tag:opening promotions | Travelodge | Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top