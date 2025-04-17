Southeast Asian online travel platform Traveloka recently inked a strategic partnership with leading Indonesian hospitality firm Archipelago.

This partnership is expected to give travellers access to the best rates for premium accommodations on the Traveloka platform, alongside exclusive promotions and direct access to Archipelago’s hotel inventory on the platform.

Traveloka president Caesar Indra said of the signing: “We’re deepening collaboration with Archipelago to reinforce our focus on delivering value through seamless booking and stay experiences. Our market-leading technology and regional presence allow us to drive greater visibility and deliver tangible results for our partners. At the same time, we continue to improve the travel journey for millions of users on our platform and create meaningful value for the region’s travel ecosystem.”

Access to a wider selection of options

Through this collaboration, Traveloka customers benefit from direct access to a wider selection of accommodations, seasonal promotional campaigns, and exclusive cross-promotional offers.

For Archipelago, this collaboration supports greater visibility and reach in Southeast Asia’s dynamic travel ecosystem.

Leveraging Traveloka’s extensive reach and technological infrastructure, Archipelago can enhance customer engagement and drive long-term growth.

Archipelago chief executive John Flood said: “We’ve been partners with Traveloka since their early days, and we’re proud of the journey we’ve shared. This new strategic partnership goes beyond what we’ve done in the past. It deepens our collaboration not just in Indonesia or Asia, but across our growing global footprint. Together, we aim to strengthen distribution, improve pricing transparency, and elevate the booking experience for our guests. We’re excited about the road ahead for both our companies.

Throughout the years, Traveloka has established strong partnerships with over 300 airlines, 2.2 million accommodation providers and more than 90,000 travel activity partners across more than 100 countries.