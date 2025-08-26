Trip.com introduces its AI-driven Trip.Planner

Global online travel platform Trip.com invites global travellers to step into a new era of travel planning, where stress is replaced by AI-powered foresight.

The OTA officially launched Trip.Planner, a revolutionary one-stop travel planning hub, powered by AI to transform complex itineraries into effortless, personalised journeys.

Whether you're heading off on a weekend getaway or a multi-destination adventure, Trip.Planner acts as an AI-powered travel concierge, assisting you to create hyper-personalised itineraries tailored to your travel style.

With real-time transport integration, flexible planning features, and access to over 20 million geo-tagged global points of interest, travellers can plan every detail from a unified intelligence hub.

Trip.com Group co-founder and chair James Liang said of this latest innovation: "Trip.Planner is a cutting-edge tool that combines reliable data with rich itinerary management to redefine how travellers plan their journeys. We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to create greater value for our users.”

Group director of product for itinerary and map Bonnie Bao added: "With Trip.Planner, we are offering a truly smart assistant that adapts to user preferences, simplifies decision-making, and puts joy back into trip planning.”

What to expect from Trip Planner

All-in-One Integration

Flights, trains, hotels, restaurants and attractions are all integrated into your itinerary with real-time availability. Travellers can plan and book everything directly from their itinerary view, eliminating the need to switch between platforms.

Reliable data

Moreover, users can benefit from trusted, real-time travel data. You can view prices, availability and detailed descriptions for travel options.

The AI also recommends attractions that are open, seasonally relevant, and accessible, using officially verified opening hours, typical visit durations, and transport estimates for a smooth, realistic plan.

Recommendations are practically tailored to your destination: for example, suggesting relevant airport transfers, car rentals in remote areas, or day tours in urban spots.

For additional expert assistance, Trip.Planner includes expert-vetted recommendations available via the in-app AI chat, perfect for big milestone trips or niche experiences.

Personalised Style-Based Itineraries

Trip.Planner adapts to your personal travel style, whether you're a culture buff, first-time visitor, or on an inter-generational excursion. You can select from user preferences such as:

Family-Friendly : Kid-friendly options, like theme parks and wildlife encounters.

Classic : Iconic sights and must-see highlights, ideal for first-time visitors.

Elderly-Friendly : Lower-intensity activities with easy access and relaxed pace.

Cultural : Museums, performances, or experiences that reflect local arts.

Cityscape: Urban-focused — shopping, dining, nightlife and city walks.

Nature: Outdoor and scenic spots like parks, beaches, and reserves.

Historical : Significant landmarks, traditional districts and heritage sites.

Additionally, if you're travelling on a budget, it can tailor a personalised itinerary that fits your spending preferences too.

Flexible, User-First Interface

Planning starts with just three questions: destination, trip duration, and your travel style.

From there, Trip Planner generates an itinerary for you. You can preview it within the in-platform map and easily visualise routes for your travels.

If you have prior bookings on the Trip.com platform, you can import them into your itinerary or adjust plans easily with the canvas-style editing, where you can rename, reorder attractions, replace and delete activities and add on notes.

A floating AI button stays active at all times, offering real-time, on-demand suggestions as users edit their trips.

A One-Stop Travel Planning Hub

Trip.Planner replaces spreadsheets, bookmarks, and endless tabs. It combines trip building, bookings, and curated inspiration in one place.

Built for trust

Beyond efficiency, it's also built for trust.

Recommendations are drawn from millions of data points across Trip.com, including Trip.Best picks, Trip.Pulse, and Trip.Events data: top-rated and timely experiences trusted by a global user base.

This ensures that each suggestion is reliable and grounded in what travellers actually love.

Trip.Planner is currently available on English-language Trip.com sites in select regions, with access expanding progressively to users in the coming months.