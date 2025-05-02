Tripadvisor names Quest Orange Australia’s best hotel for this year

Tripadvisor recently hailed Quest Orange as the number one hotel in Australia at its 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels.

Quest Orange was not the only hotel from the brand to gain nods, as it was joined by Quest South Perth Foreshore which placed fourth and Quest Perth Ascot which stands at number eight in the Best of the Best Hotels top 10.

A total of seven Quest hotels finished in the top 25, as Quest North Sydney finished 11th, Quest on Dorcas 15th, Quest Bella Vista 21st, and Quest Echuca in 23rd.

Quest Orange owner Amy van de Ven said: “It’s absolutely amazing and I’m incredibly proud for Quest Orange to be named number one on Tripadvisor. This recognition is really meaningful because it is based entirely on guest reviews, and it is a tribute to the care and consistency that my team put into every stay. It is not just a huge win for our team but regional tourism and the broader orange community that we are so proud to be a part of.‘’

The Travellers Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel.

It is awarded to those hotels who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

Out of eight million listings, fewer than one percent achieve this milestone.

The ratings say it all

Quest Orange, a hotel within an easy walking distance of the town centre, received an overall ranking of 4.9 out of 5 from 445 guest reviews. Guests gave it a ranking of 4.9 for location and cleanliness, 4.8 for service and 4.6 for value.

The hotel’s spacious rooms feature mountain and landmark views and are equipped with quality fittings, comfortable beds, and a shower with good pressure.

The hotel includes a fitness centre, meeting rooms, and a rooftop terrace which is popular with guests for relaxation.

Quest South Perth Foreshore received a rating of 4.8 out of five from 597 reviews with its child- and family-friendly atmosphere and restaurant ranking as what travellers loved most about the hotel.

Quest Perth Ascot, also received a rating of 4.8 out of five from 234 reviews with travellers saying they loved its pool the most.

Quest North Sydney received a rating of 4.7 out of five with guests rating the sauna and babysitting service as the most popular.

Quest on Dorcas in Melbourne received a rating of 4.5 from 1085 reviews, Quest Bella Vista 4.4 from 1014 reviews, and Quest Echuca 4.5 from 1392 reviews.