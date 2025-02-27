Turkish Airlines has officially expanded its holiday package services globally, allowing travelers from key markets, including the UK, Europe, South Korea, Mexico, and Australia, to book flights, hotels, and tours seamlessly.

Previously available only for outbound flights from Türkiye, the newly extended Turkish Airlines Holidays service marks a strategic move to enhance travel planning for international passengers. The airline hosted a grand launch event at The Peninsula London, attended by global industry leaders.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi emphasized the airline’s commitment to improving the travel experience. He said: “We are delighted to extend our comprehensive holiday booking service to international travelers, reinforcing our position as a global airline while simplifying the holiday planning process.”

The initiative is powered by strategic collaborations with HBX and PerfectStay, offering an extensive selection of accommodations, airport transfers, car rentals, and tailor-made travel experiences. Nicolas Huss, CEO of HBX, highlighted the growing demand for seamless and customized travel experiences, adding that this partnership enhances global holiday bookings with advanced travel technology. The expansion aligns with Turkish Airlines’ broader ambition to promote Türkiye as a premier travel destination, driving inbound tourism while offering its passengers an integrated, high-quality holiday experience.

Global Launch Offer: To mark the occasion, Turkish Airlines Holidays is offering an exclusive discount of up to £350 (€350/$442.75) and complimentary airport lounge access for travelers booking a package to Türkiye.

With access to over 550,000 hotels in 300+ destinations and benefits like best price guarantees, flexible payment options, and additional Miles&Smiles rewards, Turkish Airlines Holidays is set to become a one-stop solution for global travelers seeking a seamless booking experience.