From 10 April, the fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £88.50 to £94.50 for adults and £57.50 to £61.50 for children. Postal applications will increase from £100 to £107 for adults and £69 to £74 for children.

The fee for a one-day, Premium Service application made from within in the UK will rise from £207.50 to £222 for adults and £176.50 to £189 for children.

Over the past few years, the UK government has introduced even more costs and taxes that have a direct impact on travellers – most significantly, an increase in Air Passenger Duty (APD) tax, meaning that passengers will need to pay more on UK outbound flights. Not to mention Europe’s tourist visa (ETA) that will be introduced in April 2025, meaning non-EU travellers will have to pay a fee before entering.

On top of that, the cost of UK passports was increased twice within 14 months. In February 2023, the government increased the cost of passports by 9 per cent for the first time in five years, bringing the total for a standard adult online application from £75.50 to £82.50. Then, on Thursday 11 April 2024, the Home Office hiked up the price once again, raising the fee by 7 per cent, with different costs for adults versus children, depending on whether you apply online or by post.