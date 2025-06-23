Ultra-High-Net-Worth Travel Trends: Vista

Meanwhile, established favourites such as the Maldives, Phuket and Bali continue to see robust traffic, with Phuket in particular benefitting from global pop culture visibility, most notably through HBO’s The White Lotus, which set its third season in Thailand.

Vista the parent company of VistaJet and XO, hosted a panel discussion on Ultra-High-Net-Worth Trends in Singapore, bringing together influential voices from across its partner network within the city’s luxury ecosystem. The invitation-only event explored the evolving trends of luxury among Southeast Asia’s ultra-high-net-worth-individuals (UHNWIs) whose lifestyle choices are increasingly driven by meaning, mobility, and long-term value. Held against the backdrop of rising demand for premium experiences and increased regional UHNWI mobility, the panel featured insights from: Amy Yang, Vice President, Marketing – APAC & IMEA, Vista; Christine Li, Head of Research Asia Pacific, Knight Frank; Ewa Stachurska, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, Sanlorenzo Asia Pacific

The speakers examined the burgeoning demand for private aviation, luxury real estate, and superyachts which highlight Singapore’s status as a premier destination and how brands are responding to the rising desire for privacy and personalization.

Vista’s Amy Yang shared: “With the rising trend of bleisure travel — where business and leisure are seamlessly intertwined — Singapore has consistently ranked among the top destinations for Vista’s clientele. Its unique blend of Asian cultures and its status as an international business hub make it an ideal gateway for today’s global travelers. At a time where excellence standards and consistency are paramount — whether flying long-haul between Asia and the United States aboard the industry-leading Global 7500 or regionally within Europe or the Middle East on the popular super-mid-size fleet — Vista is uniquely positioned to meet this growing demand with a global infrastructure that spans 96% of the world.”

In 2024, VistaJet further saw a 10% growth in its Memberships in Southeast Asia, whereas XO — Vista’s instantaneous and real-time priced private jet marketplace — saw doubled flight traffic year-on-year growth in Singapore.

Knight Frank’s Christine Li reveals: "According to The Wealth Report 2025, Asia Pacific is predicted to account for 47.5% of the global UHNW population created between 2025-2028. The inaugural Family Office survey displays an increasing trend to view prime real estate as an attractive combination of steady income generation and capital growth potential. Confidence in Singapore's prime assets are underscored by the significant UHNWI commercial property transactions for 2024/2025 — notably US$520 million for the 21 Collyer Quay office building and US$43 million for River Valley Apartments enbloc. This blend of strategic diversification, expectations for long-term asset appreciation, and sustained high-value investment activity, solidifies Singapore's position as a premier destination for sophisticated capital.”

Sanlorenzo Asia Pacific’s Ewa Stachurska adds: “Singapore is emerging as a premier yachting hub with 8 boat clubs and marinas and 4000 boats and yachts stationed in the city. Coupled with Southeast Asia’s extensive coastlines that are easily accessible by yachts with adequate range and storage capacity, this creates a unique environment for the rising demand of highly customized superyachts. This trend reflects a broader shift towards exceptional purchases that offer not only immediate enjoyment but also generational significance, and purpose underscoring the evolving aspirations of Asia’s affluent clientele. Sanlorenzo Asia Pacific prioritizes intimate activations and experiences with like-minded yacht owners at the Sanlorenzo Elite community, ensuring the holistic customer journey is complete in discreet elegance and effortless style.”

Singapore: Rising Capital of Premier Experiences

With its concentration of wealth, political stability and service excellence, Singapore is emerging as Southeast Asia’s main hub for luxury experiences and financial conferences. This is evidenced by the three-digit growth figures in Vista’s flight traffic during key event periods.

In comparison with the daily average of flight traffic in Singapore across 2024, a tremendous 362% increase was seen during the Taylor Swift Eras tour in Singapore due to the fact that this was the singer’s sole stop in Southeast Asia for her global concert.

The Singapore Grand Prix also instigated a 168% surge in daily average flight traffic while it coincided with other major financial events in the city, such as The Milken Institute Asia Summit and Global Trade Review Congress and more. On the other hand, the Singapore Yachting Festival supported a 46% higher business jet traffic as compared to the daily average for the year.

Southeast Asia’s Emerging Luxury Destinations

While Singapore remains the anchor of Southeast Asia’s luxury ecosystem, Vista shared the hidden gems amongst its exclusive flight destinations in 2024, locations that fuse nature, culture and exclusivity.

Kuching, Malaysia — the international gateway to Borneo attracts luxury eco-tourists keen to explore the island’s ancient rainforests and orangutan sanctuaries.

Da Nang, Vietnam — a coastal city gaining traction for its resort offerings, vibrant culinary scene and proximity to UNESCO sites.

Sorong, Indonesia — the preferred entry point to Raja Ampat, offering access to one of the world’s most pristine and remote marine reserves.

Meanwhile, established favourites such as the Maldives, Phuket and Bali continue to see robust traffic, with Phuket in particular benefitting from global pop culture visibility, most notably through HBO’s The White Lotus, which set its third season in Thailand.

According to Knight Frank, Manila has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing market for prime residential prices in 2024. In Malaysia, government incentives have further strengthened the residential property sector, making it an attractive option for those seeking both personal homes and long-term value appreciation. Meanwhile, foreign buyers continue to shape Bangkok’s prime real estate landscape, with Chinese investors at the forefront of this growing demand.

Based on the findings from Sanlorenzo Asia Pacific, the superyacht market in Singapore and Southeast Asia is experiencing dynamic growth, driven by a rapidly expanding population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals who increasingly seek passion assets that combine lifestyle, legacy, and long-term value. Unlike traditional markets, wealth in the region is largely newly created and is now being passed on to a younger generation that prioritizes experiential discreet luxury and family-oriented investments.

Aligned with trends in yachting and luxury real estate, private and exclusive travel experiences are increasingly sought after by Vista Members. With access to the most prestigious establishments through its global network of over 600 partners across 35 categories — from private island villas to yachting services, fine art to automobiles — Vista’s Private World offers bespoke journeys and itineraries tailored to each client’s passions. At Vista, meeting the demands of UHNWIs extends far beyond the cabin — it encompasses every aspect of in Member’s life, before they step onboard, and long after they land.