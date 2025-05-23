Universal Orlando Resort hosts exclusive, star-studded event

The stars shined bright over Universal Epic Universe as celebrities, Universal and industry executives, and other special guests descended upon Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new theme park for an exclusive nighttime celebration ahead of the theme park’s official opening later.

The evening began with Celestial Carpet arrivals from celebrities, talent from the films that inspired the worlds of Epic Universe, and other special guests, including some of the cast from Universal and DreamWorks’ new live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” film, Gerard Butler (Stoick the Vast), Mason Thames (Hiccup) and Nico Parker (Astrid); James & Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley in the “Harry Potter” films), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick in the “Harry Potter” films), Shigeru Miyamoto (Representative Director and Fellow, Nintendo Co. Ltd.), seven-time Academy Award winner Rick Baker (Legendary Makeup Artist and Creature Designer) and many more. Joining them in the festivities were prominent Universal executives including Mark Woodbury, Chairman & CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, Karen Irwin, President & COO of Universal Orlando Resort, and even Tom Williams, former Chairman & CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences. Additional special guests included Donna Langley, (Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios), Margie Cohn (President of DreamWorks Animation), among other Universal creatives and key partners who played a role in bringing Epic Universe to life.

To cap off the evening, attendees enjoyed an extraordinary celebratory moment narrated by Steven Spielberg, Creative Consultant for Universal Destinations and Experiences, that enveloped the entire park in a breathtaking display of lighting, fountains and fireworks set to a captivating musical score that honored the park’s immersive worlds — including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe. The spectacle culminated with an impressive drone display that summed up the entire evening in one word: EPIC.

Universal Epic Universe will make its official debut at Universal Orlando Resort and become the destination’s fourth amazing theme park.