Uniworld’s 50th Anniversary Sale: Save up to 30% on Luxury River Cruises in 2026

Uniworld has set the standard for boutique luxury on the world’s great rivers, pairing opulent “Super Ships” with immersive, small‑group experiences ashore. To celebrate its golden 50th anniversary in 2026, the line has launched a limited‑time 50th Anniversary Sale, offering savings of up to 30% per person on select 2026 river cruises across Europe, Egypt, India and Southeast Asia. With additional onboard celebrations and special touches planned all season, it’s an ideal chance for both loyal guests and first‑time river cruisers to experience Uniworld at milestone pricing.​

Offer ends 28 February 2026, with limited availability on each departure.​

A Golden Year of Boutique River Cruising

Throughout 2026, every Uniworld European sailing will feature a Golden Party – an elegant evening onboard celebrating 50 years on the rivers – alongside other anniversary‑inspired moments. The 50th Anniversary Sale sits at the heart of these celebrations, with up to 30% off a curated collection of itineraries on some of the line’s most decorated Super Ships. Guests still enjoy Uniworld’s all‑inclusive difference: farm‑to‑table cuisine, unlimited premium drinks, gratuities, Wi‑Fi and curated excursions are bundled into the fare on most departures.​

Central Europe: Castles, Capitals and Storybook Rivers

Several of the headline anniversary offers focus on Central Europe’s most beloved rivers, pairing baroque cities with fairytale countryside.

8 days Budapest to Passau – S.S. Maria Theresa

Sail the Danube in ultra‑luxury on S.S. Maria Theresa, recently featured on Channel 4’s Inside the World’s Most Luxurious Cruises, with ornate baroque interiors and butler‑served suites. Selected July 2026 departures are reduced from about €3,899 to from around €2,739 per person, representing savings close to 30%.​

8 days Vienna to Nuremberg – S.S. Emilie Discover imperial Austria’s palaces and medieval towns with anniversary pricing bringing some July 2026 sailings from about €3,699 down to from around €2,589 per person.​

Extended options bundle hotel stays with river cruising, such as a 10‑day Vienna to Prague journey on S.S. Emilie that combines Danube sailing with a five‑star stay in Prague, discounted from about €4,299 to from around €3,009 per person on select dates.​

Other anniversary‑priced Central Europe sailings include:

8 days Brussels to Amsterdam – S.S. Victoria , showcasing the Netherlands and Belgium, from around €6,389 per person on select April 2026 dates (down from approximately €7,099).​

11 days Amsterdam to Basel – S.S. Antoinette , visiting six countries in a single journey, reduced on some May 2026 departures from about €4,299 to from around €3,439 per person.​

10 days Budapest to Bucharest – River Duchess, exploring the revitalised nations of Eastern Europe, from roughly €2,659 per person instead of about €3,799 on select July dates.​

15 days Basel to Brussels – S.S. Victoria , a two‑week grand tour of Central Europe trimmed from about €9,399 to from around €8,459 per person on chosen August 2026 departures.​

France in Ultra‑Luxury: Paris, Bordeaux and the Rhône

France remains one of Uniworld’s signature destinations, and the anniversary collection highlights several of its most coveted French itineraries.

8 days Paris to Paris – S.S. Joie de Vivre Cruise the Seine in a boutique “floating hotel” that channels 1920s Parisian glamour, including an exclusive evening in Rouen with private access to Rouen Cathedral, with select July 2026 departures from roughly €2,309 per person (down from about €3,299).​

8 days Bordeaux to Bordeaux – S.S. Bon Voyage Explore Bordeaux’s vineyards and rivers with a private evening at the Bassins des Lumières immersive art space, reduced from around €2,999 to from about €2,099 per person on select August 2026 sailings.​

8 days Arles to Lyon – S.S. Catherine Follow the Rhône and Saône through Provence and Burgundy, sampling regional cuisine and wines in ultra‑luxury, with certain July 2026 departures from approximately €2,099 per person (down from about €2,999).​

For a longer celebration, the 15‑day Bordeaux to Paris grand voyage combines S.S. Bon Voyage and S.S. Joie de Vivre into a two‑week exploration of France, with some August 2026 cruises discounted from roughly €10,499 to from around €7,349 per person.​

Italy, Portugal and Spain: La Dolce Vita and the Douro

Anniversary savings extend to Uniworld’s Italian and Iberian rivers, ideal for guests seeking sunshine, vineyards and historic cities.

8 days Venice to Venice – S.S. La Venezia Cruise the Venetian Lagoon and Po Delta on a boutique ship styled after Venetian palazzos, offering exclusive access experiences in and around Venice, with select August 2026 sailings from roughly €1,949 per person (down from about €2,999).​

11 days Ljubljana to Venice – S.S. La Venezia Combine a stay at InterContinental Ljubljana and time at Lake Bled with lagoon cruising, with June 2026 departures reduced from about €3,649 to from around €2,555 per person.​

On the Douro, guests can choose between:

8 days Porto to Porto – S.S. São Gabriel , an all‑inclusive Douro cruise through Portugal’s terraced vineyards, reduced on select August 2026 dates from roughly €3,999 to from about €2,799 per person.​

11 days Porto to Lisbon – S.S. São Gabriel , adding three nights at Lisbon’s Tivoli Avenida Liberdade, with some August departures from around €3,359 per person (down from about €4,799).​

Spectacular Journeys Further Afield

For travellers looking beyond Europe, the 50th Anniversary Sale also highlights some of Uniworld’s most sought‑after long‑haul itineraries.

12 days Cairo to Cairo – S.S. Sphinx

An all‑inclusive Nile journey with elegant stays in Cairo and curated access to Egypt’s most iconic temples, tombs and landmarks, with select May 2026 departures from around €5,309 per person (down from about €5,899).​

A Southeast Asia journey combining the Mekong with stays in Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap, featuring temple visits, floating markets and cultural encounters, with some September 2026 sailings reduced from roughly €6,799 to from about €4,759 per person.​

A deep dive into India with luxury stays on land and onboard, including Oberoi hotels, with select December 2026 departures from about €5,999 per person (down from roughly €7,499).​

Why Book During Uniworld’s 50th Anniversary Sale?

For 2026, Uniworld is pairing anniversary pricing with a program of celebratory touches across its fleet, from Golden Parties onboard to new Mystery Cruises and a 50‑night Rivers of the World voyage. The 50th Anniversary Sale, valid on select departures until 28 February 2026, aligns these experiences with some of the strongest value the brand has offered in recent years, especially on popular European itineraries and marquee long‑haul journeys.​

With cabins limited on each sailing and demand expected to be high among both loyal guests and new river cruisers, early booking is strongly recommended if you have specific dates, ships or suites in mind.​