VFS Global Academy offers community upskilling programme at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Odisha

VFS Global Academy, the education and skilling arm of VFS Global, is offering community upskilling programme to empower the local staff of the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha. This initiative will enrich the eco-tourism experience for visitors while creating sustainable livelihoods, reaffirming the Academy’s long-standing commitment to skill development in the travel and tourism sector.

This initiative stems from an assessment by VFS Global Academy that identified the need for structured training, improved service standards, and enhanced visitor experiences. The goal is to position Debrigarh as a model for community-driven sustainable tourism, where conservation and livelihood creation complement each other.

According to Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary: “Our partnership with VFS Global Academy focuses on enhancing community participation in ecotourism by upgrading skills in hospitality, language, etiquette, teamwork, and naturalist training for educational tours in and around Debrigarh Sanctuary. Over 70 community members working at Debrigarh Ecotourism as facility managers, safari drivers, eco-guides, boatmen, and naturalists will benefit from this programme. Last year alone, the Debrigarh Ecotourism Project generated ₹5 crore in revenue, earning recognition as India’s leading nature-based tourism institution.”

The training integrates technical expertise with grooming, communication, and customer service excellence, ensuring that participants are trained to industry-level standards and embody eco-tourism values alongside guest-centric service.

Commenting on the initiative, S M Bondar, District Magistrate & Collector, Sambalpur, said: “This tie-up with VFS Global Academy gives sanctuary staff the opportunity to upskill, adopt industry best practices, and raise service standards at Debrigarh. It will not only enhance visitor experiences but also strengthen the sanctuary’s reputation as a leading eco-tourism destination.”

To ensure quality, the programme will include peer feedback, supervisor evaluations, and recap sessions. The top two performers from each department will also earn an internship at a luxury hotel in Bhubaneswar, giving them first-hand experience of five-star hospitality and opening doors for future career growth.

Delighted at the partnership, Amit Saincher, Head, VFS Global Academy, said, “At VFS Global Academy, skill development is a passion for us, and Debrigarh gives us another chance to put this into action. By training the local community in hospitality, we aim to enhance visitor experiences and create sustainable livelihoods, making the sanctuary a model for responsible, community-led tourism.”

Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, spread across 350 sq. km around the Hirakud reservoir, has already been recognised as India’s best eco-tourism resort. Its strength lies in deep community involvement, where residents manage operations and guest services, creating sustainable livelihoods.