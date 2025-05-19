VFS Global and TAAI organise Visa Insights Workshop in Hyderabad

In a significant step towards enhancing the visa application experience for Indian travellers, VFS Global, the world’s leading technology services specialist in secure mobility solutions, and the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) joined hands to successfully host a Visa Insights Workshop titled Consultant-to-Officer Dialogues in Hyderabad, Telangana, on 17 May 2025.
The interactive session was attended by 40 travel agents from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapters of TAAI and staff from the VFS Global Visa Application Centre. The workshop facilitated dialogue between travel consultants and VFS Global, promoting transparency and mutual understanding in the visa facilitation process.
The event featured discussions on the end-to-end process of visa applications handled by VFS Global, focusing on operational best practices, process timelines, document requirements, and traveller preparedness. The workshop provided a platform for travel agents to share challenges they face while assisting clients with visa applications, allowing VFS Global to address concerns, clarify procedures, and explore opportunities for continuous improvement, leaving all participants with a sense of optimism for the future.
Sunil Kumar, President, Travel Agents Association of India, said: “This joint knowledge-sharing workshop by TAAI and VFS Global, is among the firsts of its kind. This is a commendable initiative that strengthens the bridge between visa consultants from travel companies and VFS Global frontline employees. Such collaborative efforts not only enhance operational efficiency but also empower our industry professionals with deeper insights needed to deliver exceptional service to travellers, especially in an evolving travel environment. TAAI is truly delighted to have partnered with VFS Global in launching the Pilot Programme in Hyderabad, which was attended by 40 experienced visa consultants who had a dialogue with over 25 VFS Global frontline staff, which gifted all valuable learnings. We appreciate VFS Global’s joining this initiative and applaud their commitment to continuous learning and expanding partnership.”
VFS Global has been spearheading travel agent outreach across the country. It recently concluded a six-city roadshow supported by the travel fraternity. This event is a continuation of this outreach, that will continue in the months ahead.
Sharad Gowani, Regional Head, VFS Global, said: “Engaging with travel agents through forums not only enables us to understand their perspectives better but also improves service delivery. At VFS Global, we are committed to creating a seamless and informed visa application journey for travellers. We believe that partnerships with key industry stakeholders like TAAI are not just key, but integral to achieving that goal. We sincerely thank TAAI for their enthusiastic participation and providing us with a platform that benefits the entire travel community.”
The Visa Insights Workshop underlined VFS Global’s and TAAI’s commitment to promoting efficiency, transparency, and traveller-centric services in the visa ecosystem. Both organisations look forward to continuing this dialogue and organising similar sessions in other regions in the near future.