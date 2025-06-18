Vietjet announces large-scale orders with Airbus and Rolls-Royce

Vietjet announced a major order for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft with the potential to add another 50 in the future.

The Vietnamese airline made the announcement at the ongoing Paris Air Show at Paris’ Le Bourget Airport.

As part of its wider expansion strategy, the airline is also enhancing its engine capacity through the purchase of 40 Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

These landmark agreements mark a significant step in Vietjet’s growth strategy as a multinational aviation group, while also strengthening economic ties between Vietnam and France.

It should also be noted that this latest order comes in the wake of Vietjet’s recent commitment for 20 additional A330neo aircraft, bringing its total widebody aircraft on order to 40.

Turning Vietnam into a hub for regional aviation

Vietjet chair Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao declared at the signing that she has a vision and the determination to make Vietnam a regional aviation hub for passenger transportation, technical services, logistics, training, research, global supply chains, and aviation infrastructure.

Nguyen said: “We will continue to develop a robust and modern fleet to support that goal. Today’s agreement with Airbus is more than a commercial contract—it is a significant milestone that marks the beginning of Vietjet’s new journey: a journey of global expansion, new growth drivers, enhanced connectivity, and the development of a sustainable aviation ecosystem powered by ambition and transformation.”

Airbus executive vice-president for sales of commercial aircraft Benoît de Saint-Exupéry added that this new agreement comes just weeks after the airline placed an additional order for A330neo widebody aircraft.

Saint-Exupéry said: “Together, the A321neo and A330neo will be perfect partners for Vietjet to continue to spread its wings, efficiently matching capacity more closely to demand across its network. The airline will also benefit from the high levels of technical commonality that are unique to latest generation Airbus aircraft.”

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ best-selling A320neo Family, offering exceptional range and performance.

Equipped with new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo ensures 50 percent noise reduction and over 20 percent in fuel savings and CO₂ reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft, while maximising passenger comfort in the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky.

As with all in-production aircraft, the A321neo can operate with up to 50 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a target to increase to up to 100 percent SAF capability by 2030.

A landmark agreement with Rolls-Royce

As stated above, Vietjet also placed an order for 40 additional Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

The deal reinforces Vietjet’s commitment to building a next-generation widebody fleet, doubling its total order to 80 following an initial agreement at the 2024 Singapore Airshow.

Exclusively powering the Airbus A330neo, the Trent 7000 is the latest member of the Rolls-Royce Trent family and has clocked over three million flight hours, demonstrating exceptional reliability, efficiency, and performance.

The engines will be maintained under Rolls-Royce’s comprehensive TotalCare service which will help maximise fleet availability and optimise long-term performance.

Vietjet currently operates a modern fleet of over 120 new-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft, with more than 400 additional aircraft on order.

As its passenger volumes continue to grow, the airline is actively expanding its global flight network while advancing fleet modernisation through the international strategic partnership.