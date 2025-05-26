Travel Daily Media

Vietjet Offers Complimentary Vegetarian Basmati Meal Combo

Exclusively to Indian Passengers

Airlines and Aviation
Vietnam

To show appreciation for its valued customers, Vietjet is launching a special promotion: free Vegetarian Basmati Rice Meal Combo (*) for all economy-class passengers flying on direct routes between Indian cities (New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) and Vietnamese destinations (Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang).

This exclusive deal is valid for passengers who book tickets via Vietjet’s official website  or mobile app by May 31, 2025, for travel from now to December 31, 2025With only 1,000 promotional meal combos available, passengers are encouraged to book early to secure their complimentary offer.

 To enjoy the ₹0 Vegetarian Basmati Rice Meal Combo, which includes aromatic basmati rice with vegetables, bottled water, and cashew nuts, passengers must select the "Mix Veg Curry with Basmati Rice" option under the “Hot meal” section before completing their booking.

In March, Vietjet launched two new non-stop services connecting Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest city. With these latest additions, the airline now operates 10 India-Vietnam routes, offering a total of 78 flights per week—making it the airline with the most extensive flight network between the two countries.

This summer, elevate your travel with free SkyCare insurance and exclusive deals via Vietjet’s SkyJoy loyalty program. Travel the globe on Vietjet’s modern, eco-friendly fleet, professional flight crews and heartfelt services. During the journey, passengers can delight in Vietnamese culinary excellence with a diverse menu featuring fresh, nutritious hot meals… along with many unique cultural and artistic performances right at an altitude of 10,000m. Enrich you every flight. Let’s Vietjet!

