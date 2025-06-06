 Vietjet Thailand launches Green Route programme

Vietjet Thailand launches Green Route programme

The initiative will see the expansion of the airline’s adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Airlines and Aviation
Thailand

Vietjet Thailand takes a step further towards a greener future with the official launch of its Green Route initiative.

This new programme solidifies the airline’s dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainable aviation. 

Under the Green Route, the airline will expand the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on commercial routes, both domestic and international, including flights from Bangkok to Chiang Mai and Bangkok to Phu Quoc, commencing in the third quarter of this year.

Once implemented, this will mark a new chapter in Vietjet Thailand’s commitment to greener skies.

As Vietjet Thailand CEO Woranate Laprabang puts it: “SAF is more than an innovation: it embodies a global responsibility that fuels our commitment to advancing sustainable aviation. The Green Route project exemplifies this mission, calling for a united effort from governments, fuel producers, aircraft manufacturers, and passengers alike. Together, we are shaping the future of sustainable aviation and a greener world.”

Looking ahead, Vietjet Thailand has set clear targets for scaling up SAF usage: no less than one percent by 2026, and five percent by 2030. 

These benchmarks support broader aviation sector goals to reduce emissions in line with global climate commitments.

Moving forward

This move follows Vietjet Thailand’s historic milestone in July 2024, when the airline operated its first-ever commercial flight using SAF on the Bangkok – Da Nang route. 

This marked an important step in promoting environmentally friendly operations and laid the foundation for further expansion under the Green Route project, demonstrating Vietjet Thailand’s technical readiness and long-term vision for sustainable aviation.

SAF is globally acknowledged as a key solution in minimizing the aviation industry's environmental footprint, capable of reducing carbon emissions by up to 80% across its lifecycle compared to traditional fuel. 

The airline’s adoption aligns with sustainability strategies supported by governments and private sectors worldwide.

