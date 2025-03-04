Vietjet Air, Vietnam’s new-age carrier, has announced its inaugural air service between Vietnam and New Zealand, connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Auckland – two key economic, tourism, and cultural hubs in the Asia-Pacific region. Following the announcement, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) in Ho Chi Minh City and met with Vietjet’s billionaire founder, Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao.

This new service marks a key milestone in Vietnam-New Zealand bilateral relations, as the two nations have officially elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ahead of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Set to launch in September 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City-Auckland route will operate four return flights per week, offering more flight choices for travellers from India to New Zealand via Vietnam.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, during his tour of VJAA, said: “I’m very pleased with Vietjet’s announcement that they will develop a new route to New Zealand, strengthening the connectivity and the people-to-people links between our two countries, which is a critical enabler of more growth and brings our people closer together. This enables lots of opportunities across the board, not just in tourism but also in trade and also in education.”

Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao reaffirmed Vietjet’s commitment to strengthening Vietnam-New Zealand relations and said: “Our bilateral trade target of USD3 billion is well within reach, built upon the solid foundation of existing cooperation agreements. Vietjet, alongside businesses from both nations, is committed to expanding partnerships, driving sustainable development, and soaring to new heights together.”

In line with this vision, Vietjet proposed establishing a Vietjet Hub in New Zealand—a multi-functional center to connect New Zealand’s tourism and investment hubs with Vietjet’s extensive flight network. Additionally, VJAA and the International Aviation Academy of New Zealand (IAANZ) signed an agreement to collaborate on pilot training, developing a highly skilled aviation workforce for Vietnam and the broader region.

Vietjet is solidifying its position as the airline with the most routes between India and Vietnam. In March 2025, the airline will launch two new direct services from Bangalore and Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest metropolis, expanding its India-Vietnam network to 10 routes with 78 weekly flights.

Further strengthening its presence across Asia and beyond, Vietjet will also introduce new international routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with Beijing and Guangzhou (China) in the coming weeks.