Vietnam eyes 25 million foreign arrivals by end-2025

Vietnam’s tourism associations met in Thanh Hoa on Saturday, 23rd August, to create a unified action plan to meet the national government’s arrival targets.

Led by the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA), Vietnamese travel organisations also discussed the need to elevate the country’s profile as a global travel destination.

Under Resolution 226/NQ-CP, issued on 5th August, the national government set a target of 25 million foreign tourist arrivals and 150 million domestic travelers by the end of this year.

VITA chairman Vu The Binh referred to the goal as “a heavy but promising task,” urging the industry to swiftly pool resources, craft actionable plans, and act on them aggressively.

Vu pressed tourism businesses, workers, and enthusiasts to collaborate, innovate, and drive growth to meet the expectations of the Party and Government.

Phung Quang Thang, chairman of the Vietnam Green Tourism Sub-Association, likewise pushed for a pivot to sustainability, urging travel firms, hotels, and destinations to embrace greener practices.

He urged building momentum around the VITA GREEN brand to establish it as Vietnam’s international green tourism label.

A shift in priorities

It should be noted that the influx of foreign tourists into such urban destinations as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Nha Trang have left other provinces high and dry with just five to ten percent in terms of tourist traffic.

As a way of drawing in high-spending travelers in segments like MICE, resorts, and sports tourism, Hanoi Tourism Association vice-chair Nguyen Tien Dat suggested that the focus be on cultural preservation and green tourism products.

Nguyen pointed out that inter-provincial collaboration is vital to create unique products that keep visitors around longer and spending more, with the additional benefit of bringing travellers to other parts of the country.

Da Nang Tourism Association Cao Chi Dung, on the other hand, offered a complementary perspective that urges localities to build breakthrough product ecosystems and forge ties with leading global travel operators.

He pushed for stronger tourism diplomacy, particularly with visa-exempt countries, to fuel international arrivals.

Sustainability is key

VITA secretary-general Vu Quoc Tri stressed that long-term sustainability hinges on “VITA Green” as an international label on the world tourism map.

To achieve this, the association will work with 34 local tourism associations and businesses to build new products, improve service quality, and train the workforce.

It also plans to boost international marketing, while honouring industry excellence through the 2025 VITA Awards and special honours for culinary, baking, and beverage artisans.