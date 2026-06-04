Viking Unveils 2028–29 World Cruises Aboard Viking Vesta

Viking Announces New 2028–2029 World Cruise Collection

Viking has opened bookings for its 2028–2029 World Cruise itineraries, led by a 142‑day Viking World Cruise aboard the new Viking Vesta, plus several extended world voyages departing from Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles. The flagship sailing departs Fort Lauderdale on 21 December 2028, crosses six continents and 31 countries with 62 guided tours and overnights in 16 cities, before ending in London on 12 May 2029.

Full details and pricing for each voyage are available on Viking’s website at viking.com.

142-Day Viking World Cruise on Viking Vesta

lesser‑known ports on one seamless global journey. Guests transit the Panama Canal, sail the West Coast of North America and cross the Pacific to Hawaii, French Polynesia, New Zealand and Australia, with the chance to visit up to 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites along the way.

From there, the route continues through Southeast Asia and Africa, with options for wildlife safaris and cultural deep dives, before concluding in Europe with overnight stays in ports such as Sydney, Singapore, Zanzibar, Cape Town and Casablanca. Viking positions the voyage squarely at “curious travellers who have the time and desire to experience dozens of phenomenal destinations around the globe in one seamless journey,” says Executive Chairman Torstein Hagen.

You can explore the 142‑day Viking World Cruise itinerary on Viking Vesta here.

Extended World Voyages and Shorter Options

For guests wanting even more time at sea—or a slightly shorter commitment—Viking has created three additional world‑length itineraries.

Viking World Voyage III – 170 days (Fort Lauderdale to Stockholm)

Continues on from London with 21 extra ports across Northern Europe and Scandinavia , concluding in Stockholm and adding more Baltic, British Isles and Nordic calls.

Details: Viking World Voyage III.

Continues on from London with , concluding in Stockholm and adding more Baltic, British Isles and Nordic calls. Details: Viking World Voyage III. Viking World Voyage IV – 153 days (Los Angeles to Stockholm)

Departs Los Angeles and visits 37 countries , tracing a westbound path across the Pacific, Asia, Africa and Europe before finishing in Stockholm.

Details: Viking World Voyage IV.

Departs and visits , tracing a westbound path across the Pacific, Asia, Africa and Europe before finishing in Stockholm. Details: Viking World Voyage IV. Viking World Discoveries – 125 days (Los Angeles to London)

A more compact world itinerary from Los Angeles to London, calling in 27 countries while preserving the highlight ports and enrichment programs of the longer routes.

Details: Viking World Discoveries.

All four itineraries are designed to link easily with pre‑ and post‑extensions and to be booked in full segments for those who prefer a specific region.

Enrichment, Overland Adventures and Onboard Life

World Cruise guests benefit from Viking’s hallmark destination‑focused enrichment, headlined by the Viking Resident Historian® program, which offers lectures and context tailored to each leg of the journey. Every port includes at least one complimentary shore excursion, with additional optional tours that provide behind‑the‑scenes access to local life, working communities and cultural institutions through Viking’s Privileged Access® partnerships.

For deeper immersion, Viking offers multi‑day overland excursions that temporarily take guests off the ship to explore inland highlights before rejoining at a later port. Signature options include a six‑day Uluru & Great Barrier Reef Overland in Australia, a six‑day India’s Golden Triangle (Delhi, Agra, Jaipur) and a five‑day Kruger National Park Overland focused on Africa’s “Big 5.” Onboard, guests enjoy Viking’s inclusive perks such as access to The Nordic Spa & Fitness Center, free Wi‑Fi and a refined, adults‑oriented atmosphere.

You can read more about Viking’s world cruise philosophy and fleet at viking.com.

Special Savings for 2028–2029 World Cruises

For North American travellers, Viking is currently offering special savings on 2028–2029 World Cruises booked through 31 May 2026. The offer includes:

Free business class airfare and transfers .

. US$4,000 per couple shore excursion credit .

. US$4,000 per couple shipboard credit for returning Viking Explorer Society guests .

. Complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage Package .

. A reduced 10% deposit for a limited time, plus potential extra savings for guests who pay in full early.

Viking’s Inclusive Value also adds one free excursion in each port, Wi‑Fi, spa and fitness access and more, helping simplify budgeting for months‑long voyages.

To learn more or book, visit viking.com or speak with your preferred travel advisor.

If you were to commit to a months‑long voyage, would you lean toward the 142‑day World Cruise on Viking Vesta, the longer 170‑day World Voyage III, or the shorter 125‑day World Discoveries from Los Angeles?