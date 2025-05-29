Vikram Singh Mehta appointed as IndiGo’s Chairman of the Board

IndiGo has announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as the Chairman of the Board. Mehta has been a Member of the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) since May 2022.

He succeeds Dr. Venkataramani Sumantran, who stepped down from the post after completion of his five-year term as a Board Member. Dr. Sumantran was appointed as the Chairman of the Board in May 2022 and post COVID, navigated the Board during IndiGo’s strong recovery and incredible growth over the past three years. Vikram Singh Mehta started his professional journey with the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in 1978 and served the country for two years before moving on to explore opportunities in the corporate sector. He is the Chairman of the public policy think tank “Centre for Social and Economic Progress”, and former Executive Chairman of Brookings India and Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution. A seasoned business leader, Mr. Mehta was the Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India and the Chief Executive Officer of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals, Egypt.

Mehta has previously served on the Boards of Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and Larsen and Toubro Limited.

He was recognised as the “Businessman of the Year” by Asia House in 2010, and was named the “Best Independent Director” in India by Asia Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability in 2016. A Mathematics graduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, Mehta holds two master’s degrees – one from Oxford University in Politics and Economics, and the other in Energy Economics from Tufts University.