Virgin Atlantic to Service London Heathrow to Grenada with Airbus A330Neo

Grenada Tourism Authority is delighted to welcome Virgin Atlantic’s Airbus A330Neo to Grenada connecting London Heathrow (LHR) to St George’s, Grenada (GND). From December 2025, the route will be serviced Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays to April 2026.

Designed to provide a premium, personalised experience, the AirbusA330Neo is the latest addition to Virgin Atlantic’s fleet. The aircraft features the latest generation Upper Class cabin, including the iconic social space and innovative Retreat Suite. Increased connectivity with in-seat wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity in all cabins and ultra-fast wi-fi, set the tone as visitors take off for a luxurious escape to the tri-island nation of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new aircraft to our route. The introduction of these A330Neos will significantly elevate and enhance the travel experience between the UK and Grenada, offering guests the airline’s newest and most luxurious premium cabins, aboard its most fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Randall Dolland, Chairman of Grenada Tourism Authority. “This advancement not only enhances connectivity and comfort, but also reflects our shared commitment to luxury and sustainability.”

Known as the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, Grenada is an enchanting tri-island nation flush with natural beauty, brimming with warm hospitality, and rich with cultural traditions. Mainland Grenada, and sister islands Carriacou and Petite Martinique, create the spice of a true Caribbean experience for foodies, adventurers, families, and couples alike.

As an authentic Caribbean destination, known for warm and welcoming hospitality, this elevation of connectivity helps to solidify the reputation of Grenada’s luxury offering for premium travellers looking to explore the tri-island. The island's untouched and serene surroundings offer the perfect setting for relaxation and pampering, providing an idyllic escape for discerning travellers. Stays in exceptional properties - including Michelin Key recipients Calabash Hotel, Six Senses La Sagesse, and Spice Island Beach Resort - unparalleled gastronomic experiences tied to the island’s famed nutmeg and chocolate, and eco-conscious excursions in the renowned Underwater Sculpture Parks, Grenada offers meaningful, immersive experiences that leave a lasting impression.