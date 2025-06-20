Virtuoso all set to hold Virtuoso Connects in Bali

Global luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso announced that it’s all systems go for the first-ever Virtuoso Connects event for North and Southeast Asia.

This pioneering event is slated for Friday, 27th June, and is being done in partnership with Hyatt Hotels Corporation at Andaz Bali, a Virtuoso Preferred Property.

Virtuoso general manager for North and Southeast Asia Raymond Ang said of the partnership for the upcoming event: “Our collaboration with Hyatt and Andaz Bali was a natural choice, given our shared focus on positive-impact travel. Their dedication to conservation and innovation reflects the values we hold at Virtuoso, where luxury travel doesn’t just inspire, but also protects and gives back.”

Hyatt Regency Bali & Andaz Bali managing director Hervé Mazella added: “It is a true honor to host Virtuoso’s first North and Southeast Asia Connects event in Indonesia at Andaz Bali. This milestone not only celebrates the growth of luxury travel in the region but also highlights the shared values between Virtuoso and Hyatt, particularly our mutual commitment to meaningful, sustainable and locally rooted experiences. We are proud to be part of a partnership that elevates Bali’s cultural richness while inspiring purposeful travel for a new generation of global explorers.”

The event marks a major milestone for Virtuoso’s recently implemented North and Southeast Asia regional team and spotlights the network’s growing presence in Asia’s dynamic luxury travel landscape.

Where engagement comes first

Designed to foster meaningful engagement between Virtuoso’s top advisors and preferred partners, Virtuoso Connects Bali will bring together a curated group of key stakeholders for in-depth networking and strategic discussions.

These localised events are core to Virtuoso’s broader strategy to cultivate stronger regional relationships and accelerate growth in fast-emerging markets.

Participating preferred partners include: Andaz Bali; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; InterContinental Singapore; Jumeirah Bali; Raffles Bali; The Londoner Macao; The Ritz-Carlton Bali, and W Bali – Seminyak.

Likewise, member agencies in attendance will include: 360 Private Travel; Blantara Travel; Blue Sky Escapes; CRIL Privée & Cie.; Holiday Tours & Travel Sdn Bhd; PARIS CLASS; Travellino, and TRUVI.

A timely gathering

At present, Virtuoso is investing significantly in growing its agency membership and preferred partner production across the region, driven by increasing demand for tailor-made travel.

That said, Connects Bali represents the first in a series of regional events this year aimed at cultivating strong local partnerships and strengthening the network across North and Southeast Asia.

According to Ang: “Launching the Connects series in Bali is more than symbolic: it’s strategic. We are deepening our roots in the region and strengthening the advisor-partner ecosystem that drives Virtuoso’s global influence. We’re excited to welcome everyone to Bali, and soon to Tokyo and Seoul for additional Connects events this November.”

As Virtuoso continues to expand in North and Southeast Asia, local partnerships remain key to long-term success.

With three member agencies, namely Blantara Travel, Travellino, and TRUVI, already active in Indonesia, the network is well-positioned to tap into the region’s rising demand for bespoke, meaningful travel experiences.