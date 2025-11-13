Virtuoso Connects opens in Seoul today

Global luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso’s event Virtuoso Connects opens today, 13th November, in Seoul, South Korea.

The network continues to deepen its commitment to the South Korean market through the event which is being done in partnership with Conrad Seoul, a Virtuoso preferred hotel since 2018.

As one of Virtuoso’s key events in the region, Virtuoso Connects will unite 15 of the network’s global partners and the region’s top travel advisors for an afternoon of meaningful networking, market insights and business development.

Virtuoso general manager for North and Southeast Asia Raymond Ang said of this year’s venue: “South Korea represents one of the most dynamic and forward-looking luxury travel markets in Asia. The upcoming Virtuoso Connects and Symposium events in Seoul reflect our long-term commitment to this market and our appreciation for the outstanding quality of our Korean member agencies and partners.”

Conrad Seoul general manager Samuel Peter added: “We are truly honoured to host these world-class Virtuoso events here in Seoul. This partnership underscores Conrad Seoul’s ongoing commitment to delivering the ultimate luxury experience, while further strengthening the connection between Korea and the global luxury travel industry.”

Coming up next

Momentum and support of South Korea will continue with the Virtuoso Symposium, taking place in Seoul from 15th to 19th April 2026, also at Conrad Seoul.

A prestigious event on Virtuoso’s global calendar, Symposium gathers the network’s most influential leaders, including agency owners and managers, preferred partners and senior executives, for high-level discussions on the future of luxury travel, destination immersion and global collaboration.

Hosting the Symposium in Seoul highlights the country's growing importance within the luxury travel landscape while also celebrating the ties between Virtuoso and South Korea’s vibrant travel community.

A strong regional presence

Established in 2024 and currently based in Singapore, Virtuoso’s North and Southeast Asia (NSEA) regional team currently oversees six key markets: Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Each of these plays an increasingly important role in shaping the future of luxury and experiential travel.

As of November 2025, Virtuoso has eight South Korean companies among its members, namely Chalet Travel and Life; IOS Travel; Kalpak; ON VACATION; PARIS CLASS; The Travel&Leisure; Tourvis Select; and ZEUSworld by Hanatour.