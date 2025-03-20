Since it was born in the social electricity of New York over two decades ago, W Hotels has consistently been at the forefront of lifestyle hospitality, redefining the future of luxury and priding itself on being ahead of the curve. It’s something that’s very much evident at its more than 65 hotels in 30 countries and territories around the globe.

The Ownable Luxury Lifestyle Space

At W Hotels, luxury is the freedom for guests to be themselves. To be as they are to pursue what they want, whenever they want. To chase their dreams, their way, whenever they desire. It’s about living life unburdened, letting loose and embracing every moment. Whether it’s quiet reflection in a bustling city to bold adventures in exotic locales, it’s all about living life to the fullest.

Each and every W Hotel has been created to be a masterpiece, blending contemporary architecture with local culture. Each location tells a unique story, creating an immersive and Instagram-worthy experience from the moment guests step in – offering a groundbreaking approach to luxury living and allowing ownership in spaces designed for contemporary sophistication.

In addition to the fantastic accommodation, there are several key elements of a W Hotels stay that help the brand stand out as the pinnacle of the luxury lifestyle hospitality experience.

Destination Dining

From avant-garde fine dining to rooftop bars with panoramic views, W Hotels offer culinary discoveries that are as innovative as they are indulgent. These are dining adventures that go beyond traditional restaurant settings, blending cutting-edge design, creative cuisine and a destination’s cultural and natural essence. Each property teams up with local artisans, chefs and performers to craft immersive dining experiences characterised by authentic regional flavours and a modern, artistic flair.

Where Music Meets Luxury

W Hotels aren’t just a place to stay, they’re vibrant music hubs. Together with renowned DJs, producers and musicians, the brand creates a unique musical identity for each property that mirrors the local culture – from the bustling streets of Hollywood to the serene shores of Bali.

Bespoke playlists are created for every corner of a hotel – whether it’s by the pool or dining in the restaurant – that complement the atmosphere. W Hollywood and W Barcelona even boast their own professional music studios, the W Sound Suites. These state-of-the-art facilities provide a creative haven for musicians and producers to record and mix tracks.

Whatever/Whenever Service

W Hotels’ Whatever/Whenever service is designed to provide luxury without limitation or boundaries. Available at any time day or night, the service is aimed at meeting guests’ every want or need. No matter if it’s satisfying a midnight craving with a bespoke dish or orchestrating a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Distinct Design

The design of each W Hotel aims to evoke a sense of curiosity, reimagining luxury’s aesthetic codes and having fun in doing it. W Hotels are unexpected and fresh, bold yet discernible and designed to spark a feeling of connection and community. The materials used are luxurious and natural, the colours bold.

Life is meant to be lived boldly, luxuriously and without limits, and two W Hotels that exemplify this in grand fashion are W Kuala Lumpur and W Goa.

W Kuala Lumpur

The leading city escape in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur, situated right next to the Petronas Twin Towers and with iconic views that will leave guests breathless, W Kuala Lumpur is a sensory celebration of colours, aromas and sounds.

A key design feature of this awe-inspiring hotel is the symbolization of Malaysia’s diverse cultures that is seen throughout. Upon arrival guests are welcomed by large traditional batik motifs, sleek metal accents and bamboo-inspired chandeliers – representing the city’s lush plant life and evolving technology. Evoking the jungle are LED lights mimicking raindrops and floor spotlights that flow like a river. The grand staircase, with its geometric steel-mirrored panels, creates a dynamic play of light and space that reflects vibrant colours and native designs while inviting guests in to experience the property’s luxurious delights.

The hotel’s 150 rooms and suites are embodied with traditional and modern elements of the Jungle City. The Premium Suites are a stand-out, even dazzling, element of the accommodation on offer, promising more than just a memorable stay but rather ‘a journey into the upper echelon of hotel luxury’. Designed to wow guests beyond their expectations, these top-tier abodes are lavish, spacious and lifestyle-oriented and they come with a view.

Such a view that to describe the Premium Suites – of which there is one EWOW Suite, two WOW Suites and 14 Marvelous Suites – as merely luxury suites with skyline views seems somewhat of an understatement.

The EWOW Suite boasts a front row seat to the breathtaking Petronas Twin Towers, a particularly mesmerizing sight at night as the iconic landmark bathes its surroundings in an alluring glow. One WOW Suite provides an unobstructed view of the Kuala Lumpur Tower, while the second WOW Suite serves up a dual panorama featuring both the Petronas Twin Towers and Kuala Lumpur Tower.

These feature a living/sitting area, separating living room, marble bathroom, balcony or terrace and writing desk, while appointments include a minibar, coffee/tea maker, in-room safe, hairdryer, iron and ironing board, TV with premium movie channels and cable/satellite, and complimentary wireless internet. The EWOW Suite also boasts a walk-in closet, plunge pool, exercise bike, treadmill and in-room spa table.

The Marvelous Suites offer their own anything-but-ordinary experiences in comfort, luxury and space. They feature a marble bathroom, walk-in closet and writing desk, and are appointed with a minibar, coffee/tea maker, in-room safe, hairdryer, iron and ironing board, TV with premium movie channels and cable/satellite, and complimentary wireless internet.

Dining at W Kuala Lumpur is an epicurean adventure, with its Pan-Asian and redefined Chinese classic cuisine restaurants, fashionable cocktail spot and trendy rooftop bar. Flock offers all-day dining with a vast open kitchen and tantalizing menu of bold culinary creations inspired by the rich flavours of Asia. Yen redefines Cantonese classics in an elegant and convivial atmosphere that blends imperial ambiance with modern Oriental elements, while WET Deck transcends the conventional pool bar experience with cutting-edge mixology, bold modern design and a playful attitude. Exuding all the sass of a speakeasy, Living Room is a casual place for high tea and in the evening transforms into one of the city’s hippest hotspots for specialty cocktails.

The hotel’s other facilities include AWAY Spa, 24-hour FIT fitness centre, an outdoor swimming pool and over 15,000 sq ft of event, meeting and wedding space – the largest venue being the Great Room, which at over 11,000 sq ft is among the largest ballrooms in the Kuala Lumpur city centre.

Please note Yen restaurant and AWAY Spa are currently undergoing renovations and will be back bolder and better than ever in Q3 2025. In the meantime, in-room spa services are available.

W Goa

Nestled magnificently on Vagator Beach in Goa and overlooking the Arabian Sea, W Goa offers the chance to experience India like never before. This is the luxury beachfront hotel of choice for globe-trotting trendsetters, multicultural mavens and expat yogaphiles, the gateway to West India’s famous New Age raves and a fantastic spot for moonlight beach strolls and stunning sunrises along the Chapora Fort Trail.

The hotel’s strong design story incorporates much art, including iconic installations by famous Goan artist Subodh Kerkar, along with local elements of Goa that keep it fresh, alive and vibrant.

The 121 rooms and villa-style suites at W Goa are discreetly spread across a private stretch of Goa coastline, each boasting a Portuguese-style balcony. Inside, the scenic views are complemented with cutting-edge technology and custom furnishings drawn from local traditions and adorned with creative nuances. They feature a marble bathroom and writing desk, and are appointed with a minibar, in-room safe, hairdryer, iron and ironing board, premium movie channels and cable/satellite, and complimentary wireless internet.

From refreshing comfort foods to the authentic local cuisine of Goa, W Goa’s restaurants present a superb choice of dining options. Spice Traders serves creative Pan-Asian seafood and meat-centric fare both indoors and alfresco, while all-day venue The Kitchen Table offers classic Goa dishes and modern interpretations of international favourites. Comfortable hangouts during the day, Living Room and WOOBAR take on a buzzing lounge and cocktail vibe at night complete with DJ beats while RockPool, set alongside a naturally carved cliffside facade, is the spot for revelry from sunset to latenight with its Bohemian vibes.

W Goa is home to the only AWAY Spa by W Hotels in India, where a range of treatments and services is available including body wraps, facials, massages, a steam room and therapy bath. Other facilities include the 24-hour FIT fitness centre, outdoor swimming pools and children’s pool, and 4,700 sq ft of event, meeting and wedding space.

