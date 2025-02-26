W Singapore – Sentosa Cove recently welcomed Sivanesh Pillai as the new music curator for the property.

A seasoned hospitality, entertainment, and nightlife professional, Pillai brings over a decade of expertise in brand development, marketing, entertainment programming, and music curation for top-tier brands and venues.

In his new role at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, Sivanesh will lead the musical direction and programming, curating sonic experiences that further elevate the property’s presence.

His unique background in business, law, and engineering allows him to blend strategic vision with artistic creativity, ensuring that music becomes a key element in shaping the guest experience.

Hotel manager Maxime Pfister said of the new curator: “We are excited to have him on board to bring his expertise, creativity, and deep industry connections to W Singapore – Sentosa Cove. His ability to foster community engagement, create impactful brand partnerships, and curate genre-defying musical journeys aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering bold and credible experiences for our guests.”

Meet Sivanesh Pillai

Pillai has an impressive track record of shaping dynamic music experiences, having previously served as music director for Kilo and, most recently, overseeing music and marketing for Potato Head’s Singapore operations.

As the co-founder of Sivilian Affairs, as well as a respected DJ, radio host, and nightlife strategist, he has been instrumental in crafting immersive entertainment concepts that resonate with discerning audiences.

His residency at the renowned Berlin-based independent radio station Refuge Worldwide further showcases his global musical influence and deep understanding of audience engagement.

With a passion for crafting large scale events and a reputation for building strong relationships within the industry, Pillai is set to redefine the property’s music identity, positioning W Singapore – Sentosa Cove as the ultimate destination for cutting-edge soundscapes and world-class entertainment.