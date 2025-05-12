Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Waifafo Resort Hoi An adds a Vietnamese touch to MICE

The resort offers spaces specifically designed for focus, flow, and connection

Hospitality
Vietnam
For those planning to hold meetings and conferences in Hoi An, Wafaifo Resort Hoi An just unveiled its inspired spaces for meetings and events.

For those planning to hold meetings and conferences in Hoi An, Wafaifo Resort Hoi An just unveiled its inspired spaces for meetings and events.

These halls and conference rooms were specifically designed for focus, flow and the connection of people and ideas with a refreshing touch of Vietnamese culture.

Resort commercial director Mikkel Krantz said: “As markets experience rising costs, shifting trade dynamics, and increased caution around business spending, organisations are seeking second-tier city destinations that deliver value without compromise.”

Indeed, Waifafo Resort Hoi An provides a stylish and functional setting for meetings, executive retreats, incentive programmes, creative workshops, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries.

A most flexible venue

The 270 sqm meeting venue can accommodate gatherings of up to 200 guests and can be configured in various formats. The interiors feature natural wood accents, sky-inspired ceiling decor, and wave-patterned flooring, giving the space a contemporary marine feeling.

The meetings facility includes high-speed Wi-Fi and advanced AV capabilities, customised event menus created by the in-house F&B team, a dedicated event concierge, and flexible booking options to meet client needs.

The main ballroom features retractable event screens and moveable partitions. 

Other facilities include two executive boardrooms, one with a full teleconferencing set up.

Where service is the best

Krantz remarked that the same service ethic that has quickly wowed guests and earned the resort five-star reviews, will also define the hotel’s event offering.

He said: “We believe Wafaifo’s inspirational event spaces, can-do service standards, superlative catering, and convenient location with ample car parking will more than satisfy meeting needs.”

At the same time, banquet menus at the resort are thoughtfully designed, creatively matching local ingredients with Vietnamese culinary heritage and international flair. 

According to Krantz: “The amazing culinary sensations created in our kitchen add a real wow factor.”

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Waifafo Resort Hoi An adds a Vietnamese touch to MICE

For those planning to hold meetings and conferences in Hoi An, Wafaifo Resort Hoi An just unveiled its inspired spaces for meetings and events.

For those planning to hold meetings and conferences in Hoi An, Wafaifo Resort Hoi An just unveiled its inspired spaces for meetings and events.

These halls and conference rooms were specifically designed for focus, flow and the connection of people and ideas with a refreshing touch of Vietnamese culture.

Resort commercial director Mikkel Krantz said: “As markets experience rising costs, shifting trade dynamics, and increased caution around business spending, organisations are seeking second-tier city destinations that deliver value without compromise.”

Indeed, Waifafo Resort Hoi An provides a stylish and functional setting for meetings, executive retreats, incentive programmes, creative workshops, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries.

A most flexible venue

The 270 sqm meeting venue can accommodate gatherings of up to 200 guests and can be configured in various formats. The interiors feature natural wood accents, sky-inspired ceiling decor, and wave-patterned flooring, giving the space a contemporary marine feeling.

The meetings facility includes high-speed Wi-Fi and advanced AV capabilities, customised event menus created by the in-house F&B team, a dedicated event concierge, and flexible booking options to meet client needs.

The main ballroom features retractable event screens and moveable partitions. 

Other facilities include two executive boardrooms, one with a full teleconferencing set up.

Where service is the best

Krantz remarked that the same service ethic that has quickly wowed guests and earned the resort five-star reviews, will also define the hotel’s event offering.

He said: “We believe Wafaifo’s inspirational event spaces, can-do service standards, superlative catering, and convenient location with ample car parking will more than satisfy meeting needs.”

At the same time, banquet menus at the resort are thoughtfully designed, creatively matching local ingredients with Vietnamese culinary heritage and international flair. 

According to Krantz: “The amazing culinary sensations created in our kitchen add a real wow factor.”

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top