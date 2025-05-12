Waifafo Resort Hoi An adds a Vietnamese touch to MICE

For those planning to hold meetings and conferences in Hoi An, Wafaifo Resort Hoi An just unveiled its inspired spaces for meetings and events.

For those planning to hold meetings and conferences in Hoi An, Wafaifo Resort Hoi An just unveiled its inspired spaces for meetings and events. These halls and conference rooms were specifically designed for focus, flow and the connection of people and ideas with a refreshing touch of Vietnamese culture. Resort commercial director Mikkel Krantz said: “As markets experience rising costs, shifting trade dynamics, and increased caution around business spending, organisations are seeking second-tier city destinations that deliver value without compromise.” Indeed, Waifafo Resort Hoi An provides a stylish and functional setting for meetings, executive retreats, incentive programmes, creative workshops, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries.

A most flexible venue The 270 sqm meeting venue can accommodate gatherings of up to 200 guests and can be configured in various formats. The interiors feature natural wood accents, sky-inspired ceiling decor, and wave-patterned flooring, giving the space a contemporary marine feeling. The meetings facility includes high-speed Wi-Fi and advanced AV capabilities, customised event menus created by the in-house F&B team, a dedicated event concierge, and flexible booking options to meet client needs. The main ballroom features retractable event screens and moveable partitions. Other facilities include two executive boardrooms, one with a full teleconferencing set up.