WebBeds inks strategic partnership with Fornova

WebBeds has entered a strategic partnership with Fornova in order to implement their cutting-edge Distribution Intelligence platform.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in WebBeds’ commitment to redefining distribution control and reinforcing its position as a leader in travel distribution.

WebBeds senior vice-president for global commercial planning Noemi Gómez remarked: “Partnering with Fornova is a transformative step forward in our mission to deliver smarter, more efficient distribution solutions. The combination of Fornova’s Distribution Intelligence platform with WebBeds’ global reach and expertise will allow us to proactively manage parity, improve commercial outcomes, and provide even greater value to our partners. Our vision is to create a seamless, transparent, and high-performing distribution ecosystem — and this partnership is a significant step towards realising that ambition.”

Fornova chief executive David Samuel likewise said: “We are delighted to partner with WebBeds, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. Our AI enabled Distribution Intelligence platform is designed to provide the insights and automation required to navigate today’s complex distribution landscape. By combining our patented technology with WebBeds’ global scale and industry expertise, we will enable hoteliers and travel partners to optimise performance, strengthen distribution control, and deliver superior experiences to their customers.”

What the partnership entails

The integration of Fornova’s technology represents the next step in WebBeds’ long-term strategy to deliver innovation, operational excellence, and enhanced value to its hotel partners.

The Distribution Intelligence platform will enable WebBeds to build on its existing internal capabilities and introduce a series of powerful enhancements designed to optimise distribution performance and rate integrity across all channels.

Key features of the partnership that will benefit hotel partners include: