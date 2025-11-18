WelcomHeritage Arka Resort & Spa opens with 25 chalets in Rishikesh

WelcomHeritage has announced the launch of WelcomHeritage Arka Resort & Spa, Rishikesh, a tranquil retreat set against the backdrop of the Shivalik range. Spread across 3.5 acres at an elevation of 4,300 feet, the property is located at Patti Talla in Village Kund Silogi on Lansdowne Road in Yamkeshwar. The resort overlooks the blue-hued mountains, natural ponds (“kunds”), and the point where the Ganges transitions into the plains. The 30 km drive from Tapovan passes through the Rajaji National Park, known for its rich wildlife including endemic birds, deer and elusive leopards.

Inspired by the five elements of nature, Arka brings together contemporary comforts and Himalayan serenity. The resort features 25 chalets across four categories: 5 Deluxe Chalets, 6 Family Chalets, 13 Premium Chalets, and 1 Luxury Chalet with a private pool. Tudor-style architecture, pine log ceilings, expansive windows, and minimalist interiors lend the chalets a refined rustic character. All accommodations offer essential modern amenities including Wi-Fi, air-conditioning/heating, flat-screen TV, tea/coffee maker, mini bar, and an electronic safe.

Speaking about the launch,Ashutosh Chhibba, CEO, WelcomHeritage Hotels, said, “WelcomHeritage Arka Resort & Spa represents our continued commitment to curating meaningful stays in India’s most inspiring landscapes. Rishikesh has long been a destination for wellness, spirituality and adventure, and Arka is designed to complement this setting with thoughtful hospitality, contemporary comforts, and a deep connection to nature. We believe the resort will resonate with travellers seeking tranquillity as well as those looking to explore the region’s rich natural and cultural heritage.”

The on-site multi-cuisine restaurant serves regional and international dishes, with a focus on organic, Sattvik, vegan, and traditional Pahari options. A well-appointed bar offers craft cocktails, curated wines, and premium spirits. The forthcoming spa will introduce therapies rooted in ancient Vedic and Ayurvedic healing sciences. Additional leisure facilities include a swimming pool, yoga room, gym (opening soon) inspired by the shifting hues of the Ganga, nature trails and birdwatching activities.

The resort also offers multiple event venues, including a central lawn accommodating up to 50 guests, a poolside area accommodating up to 80 guests, and an event lawn suitable for gatherings of up to 400 guests. These spaces are ideal for intimate celebrations, corporate offsite, and boutique events.

WelcomHeritage Arka Resort & Spa is accessible via Dehradun Airport (66 km), is approximately 295 km from Delhi (6–7 hours by road), and is 15 km from the upcoming Byasi Railway Station, expected to become operational by the end of the year. Nearby attractions include Patna Waterfalls, Ganga Beach, Phoolchatti Ashram Ganga Ghat, Jumpin Heights Bungee, Laxman Jhula, Ram Jhula, rafting points, Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, and several scenic viewpoints located within a short distance.

WelcomHeritage Arka Resort & Spa is now open for bookings, offering leisure travellers, families, spiritual seekers, and adventure enthusiasts a new option to experience nature, wellness, and warm hospitality in Rishikesh.